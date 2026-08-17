Katy Perry filmed Justin Trudeau dancing with a plunger at a Montreal hardware store (VIDEO)
Everyone's favourite couple is at it again.
Another day, another viral Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry moment.
The celebrity couple, who have made a habit of turning ordinary outings into headlines over the past year, were caught dancing through the aisles of a Home Hardware store on Saint-Laurent Boulevard in Montreal this past weekend, and the video has since made its way around the internet.
The clip comes from Xavier Trudeau, the former Prime Minister's 18-year-old son who's been building a rap career under the name Xav. He posted it to promote his new single, "Downtown," which happened to be playing over the store's speakers on Virgin Radio Montreal right as his dad and Perry walked in.
Trudeau, 54, is seen coming around a corner holding a plunger in one hand and an armful of supplies in the other, mouthing along to the lyrics before he commits fully, dancing and hopping down the aisle by the time the chorus hits. Perry, holding the camera the whole time, eventually flips it around on herself too.
As per Xav's caption, it appears that the young artist is trying to spark a wave of reaction videos for his new track: "Tag me in your reaction videos. I'm reposting." The video has since pulled in hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of comments, including a few about how the store's security footage looks.
This isn't the first time Xav's music has crossed paths with his dad's love life. Back in March, he sat down for an interview where he was asked about a line from one of his songs, "I move like my pops, JT. I got me my own KP," a pretty direct reference to his father and Perry.
Xav laughed it off but admitted the news of his father's new love interest took some getting used to at first. "At first, it was like 'really? goddamn,'" he said, though he's since come around on it, saying the most important thing to him is that his dad seems genuinely happy. He's since met Perry a handful of times and says he can tell the relationship is real.
Trudeau's also shown up in his son's content before. Last May, Xav pulled him in for a reaction video to his song "Back Me Up," which was mostly Trudeau cracking dad jokes and roasting Xav's dance moves.
As for Trudeau and Perry, the two appear to have become an item since being spotted at dinner at Le Violon in Montreal last July. The past year has included a yacht makeout session in California, a birthday trip to Paris, a diplomatic stop in Japan, dinner back in Outremont, a widely-photographed Coachella appearance, and their red carpet debut at Tribeca in June.
Trudeau also recently purchased a home in Montreal's Outremont borough, which might explain the hardware store shopping spree.