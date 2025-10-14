The magical CPKC Holiday Train is rolling through Montreal & other Quebec spots next month
Smash Mouth is performing!
CPKC's beloved Holiday Train is officially back for another year, and it's kicking off the season with a bang (and a little bit of "All Star").
The enchanting cross-country holiday tradition returns for its 27th annual tour from November 19 to December 21, lighting up more than 100 communities across Canada and the U.S. with music, twinkling lights, and festive cheer in support of local food banks.
This year, the train's first Canadian stops are right here in Quebec, with the opening night set for Tuesday, November 19, in Montreal West and Beaconsfield. And if pretty lights weren't enough to draw a crowd, Smash Mouth, along with Canadian rocker JJ Wilde, will be performing live from the train's stage.
What is the CPKC Holiday Train?
The CPKC Holiday Train is a 1,000-foot-long travelling concert and light show that raises money and food donations for community food banks across North America. Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations to help local families in need.
Since its first run in 1999, the train has raised over $26 million and collected more than 5.4 million pounds of food for Canadian and American food banks.
All the 2025 Quebec stops
This year's route includes 10 stops across Quebec, from Montreal to the Eastern Townships. Here's where you can catch the magic in person:
November 19
- Montreal West – 7:00 p.m.
- Beaconsfield – 8:30 p.m.
(Performers: Smash Mouth & JJ Wilde)
November 23
- Lac-Mégantic – 12:00 p.m.
- Sherbrooke – 4:45 p.m.
- Farnham – 8:30 p.m.
(Performers: Tyler Shaw & Brittany Kennell)
November 24
- Kahnawake – 5:00 p.m.
- Saint-Constant – 6:00 p.m.
- Delson – 6:55 p.m.
- Saint-Mathieu – 7:50 p.m.
- Lacolle – 9:00 p.m.
(Performers: Tyler Shaw & Brittany Kennell)
You can find the full schedule, including the rest of the Canadian and U.S. stops, on CPKC's website.
CPKC Holiday Train
Price: Free (donations to food banks encouraged)
When: November 19 to 24, 2025 (Quebec stops)
Where: Montreal West, Beaconsfield, Lac-Mégantic, Sherbrooke, Farnham, Kahnawake, Saint-Constant, Delson, Saint-Mathieu, and Lacolle
Why you should go: Each stop features two live performances from the train's stage, with artists playing a mix of holiday classics and their biggest hits. Between the glowing lights, live music, and community spirit, it's one of the most joyful holiday events of the year.