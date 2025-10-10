Quebec's November weather forecast just dropped & it's bad news for anyone who hates winter
You may want to book that winter tire appointment now.
Montreal's sunny fall streak isn't sticking around for much longer. The Farmer's Almanac just released its November 2025 outlook, and it's not exactly sweater-weather cozy. Instead, the forecast calls for weeks of cold rain, slush, and early snow that'll make you want to stay inside and hibernate.
According to the Almanac, which builds its long-range predictions using historical weather data, solar patterns, and atmospheric trends, Quebec will swing between mild days and sudden winter blasts all month. The first half of November should bring heavy rain and chilly winds, followed by the season's first wet snow — especially in the Laurentians and higher parts of southern Quebec.
The forecast lines up with MétéoMédia's latest winter preview, which warns that the province could face an "abrupt" shift to freezing conditions by mid-November after an unusually warm fall. Meteorologists say that kind of temperature drop often feels like a shock because we're coming off such mild conditions.
Here's what the Farmer's Almanac predicts for Quebec next month, week by week:
- November 1 to 3: Fair and cold — a calm start before things get messy.
- November 4 to 7: Stormy with heavy rain, possibly mixed with sleet or wet snow in the Laurentians.
- November 8 to 11: Rainy and windy for Remembrance Day, with wet snow in higher terrain.
- November 12 to 15: Leftover showers, then a short break with some clearing.
- November 16 to 19: Cloudier with rain and snow mixing in over the mountains.
- November 20 to 23: More rain and slush before colder air moves in.
- November 24 to 27: Light snow and flurries, then brief sunny spells.
- November 28 to 30: Mostly fair and chilly to close the month.
So if you're still pretending winter's far away, now's the time to dig out your boots and get those tires swapped. November's shaping up to be damp, unpredictable, and colder than you'd like — and the first real taste of snow could be just days away.