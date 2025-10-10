Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Quebec's November weather forecast just dropped & it's bad news for anyone who hates winter

You may want to book that winter tire appointment now.

First snowfall of the season hits the city. Pedestrians on Sainte-Catherine Street in Downtown district.

According to the Almanac, which builds its long-range predictions using historical weather data, solar patterns, and atmospheric trends, Quebec will swing between mild days and sudden winter blasts all month.

Marc Bruxelle| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Montreal's sunny fall streak isn't sticking around for much longer. The Farmer's Almanac just released its November 2025 outlook, and it's not exactly sweater-weather cozy. Instead, the forecast calls for weeks of cold rain, slush, and early snow that'll make you want to stay inside and hibernate.

According to the Almanac, which builds its long-range predictions using historical weather data, solar patterns, and atmospheric trends, Quebec will swing between mild days and sudden winter blasts all month. The first half of November should bring heavy rain and chilly winds, followed by the season's first wet snow — especially in the Laurentians and higher parts of southern Quebec.

The forecast lines up with MétéoMédia's latest winter preview, which warns that the province could face an "abrupt" shift to freezing conditions by mid-November after an unusually warm fall. Meteorologists say that kind of temperature drop often feels like a shock because we're coming off such mild conditions.

Here's what the Farmer's Almanac predicts for Quebec next month, week by week:

  • November 1 to 3: Fair and cold — a calm start before things get messy.
  • November 4 to 7: Stormy with heavy rain, possibly mixed with sleet or wet snow in the Laurentians.
  • November 8 to 11: Rainy and windy for Remembrance Day, with wet snow in higher terrain.
  • November 12 to 15: Leftover showers, then a short break with some clearing.
  • November 16 to 19: Cloudier with rain and snow mixing in over the mountains.
  • November 20 to 23: More rain and slush before colder air moves in.
  • November 24 to 27: Light snow and flurries, then brief sunny spells.
  • November 28 to 30: Mostly fair and chilly to close the month.

So if you're still pretending winter's far away, now's the time to dig out your boots and get those tires swapped. November's shaping up to be damp, unpredictable, and colder than you'd like — and the first real taste of snow could be just days away.

From Your Site Articles
farmers almanacmontreal weatherquebec weathermontreal news
MontrealNewsNews

Explore this list   👀

    • Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

    Montreal Jobs New

    Post jobView more jobs

    What's open & closed in Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday 2025

    The long weekend is upon us.

    Quebec could face an early winter "shock" this year, according to a new weather forecast

    "The arrival of winter feels like more of a shock than usual."

    A TikToker tried to diss the STM's Blue Line and Montrealers are letting him have it

    "Only a non Montrealer would say this."

    Quebec's fall time change is coming soon & here's when you'll gain an extra hour of sleep

    Get ready for 5 PM sunsets. 😔

    Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives were named & Quebec's top criminal has a massive reward

    Up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.

    McGill dropped in a new global university ranking but it's still in the top 50

    It's way behind the University of Toronto.

    Time to stock up on wine: SAQ employees are threatening to go on strike this month

    First the STM, now this?

    Almost half of Montrealers don't know who to vote for mayor, but one candidate is leading

    Do you know who you're voting for?

    11 popular Hollywood movies you didn't realize were filmed in Montreal

    You won't be able to watch them again without noticing.