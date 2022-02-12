Trending Topics

olympics 2022

Drama Over Canada Olympic Medals – A Quebec Snowboarder Got An Apology After An On-Air Diss

Team Canada's Mark McMorris says he let his emotions get the better of him.

Associate Editor
Drama Over Canada Olympic Medals – A Quebec Snowboarder Got An Apology After An On-Air Diss
@teamcanada | Instagram

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are well underway, and it seems as if Team Canada has sparked up some drama. After Mark McMorris made a dig toward fellow teammate Max Parrot following the men's slopestyle finals, McMorris has issued an apology.

Max Parrot became Team Canada's first Olympic athlete to win a gold medal, however, Mark McMorris expressed perhaps he should have represented Canada atop the podium.

In an interview with CBC Sports, Mark, who took bronze in the event took a dig at Parrot, saying "obviously would have been nice to have a different shade of medal. But knowing that I kind of had the run of the day and one of the best rounds of my life and the whole industry knows what happened — pretty, pretty crazy."

His remark came about after Parrot had grabbed his knees instead of his snowboard during the slopestyle event, a mistake the judges missed. The Bromont-native was not penalized for the mishap, securing him the gold medal.

After stating that he had the "run of the day," McMorris is now backing down on his words, and issued an apology to Parrot.

In a tweet posted by McMorris on February 12, the Olympic athlete wrote that, "I let my emotions get the better of me in the days following slopestyle and I want to sincerely apologize to Max. I’m amazed by what you’ve overcome and I’m extremely proud to have shared the podium with you. Let’s get another one for @teamcanada."

At the time of publication, Canada has won a total of 14 medals at the 2022 Beijing Olympics – with 8 bronze, 4 silver, and 1 gold.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

