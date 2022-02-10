Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
beijing 2022

See A Beijing 2022 Dorm & Cafeteria In All Their Drab Glory Via Quebec Skier Miha Fontaine

The athletes have to eat in booths thanks to COVID-19 rules.

Editorial Fellow
See A Beijing 2022 Dorm & Cafeteria In All Their Drab Glory Via Quebec Skier Miha Fontaine
@miha_freestyle | Instagram

First-time Olympian and bronze medalist Miha Fontaine took to Instagram this week to give us a look at life behind the competition at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. He shared two videos: one in the Olympic cafeteria, the other in his dorm room.

The athletes' cafeteria is about as austere as you would expect a COVID-era dining hall to be: workers wearing visors and plastic barriers between seats dominate the space. Red Chinese paper decorations hang from the ceiling, providing a much-needed pop of colour amid the white, plastic-covered surfaces.

Athletes are able to check items upon entering (Fontaine checks his skateboard in the video) before donning plastic gloves and choosing their meal. Fontaine selects multiple bread pieces and a yummy-looking pasta dish before chowing down in his socially-distanced bubble.

The dorm rooms are equally functional. Athletes are provided a sink with a mirror, a double bed, a wardrobe, a rack for coats and four shelves. There appears to be bamboo flooring. Fontaine has his things in a state of organized chaos: his shoes are lined up in the entryway and his suitcases are on the floor by the bed.

Fontaine won the bronze medal at Genting Snow Park along with his teammates Marion Thénault and Lewis Irving in the mixed team aerial skiing competition on February 10. The 18-year-old Lac-Beauport native started skiing at the age of two, no doubt encouraged by his Olympian and Canadian Ski Hall of Famer father Nicolas Fountaine.

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

Montreal Skier Justine Dufour-Lapointe Took A Hard Fall At The 2022 Olympic Finals (VIDEO)

The Team Canada member's fall looked quite painful.

@justinedufourlapointe | Instagram

Freestyle skiing is certainly not easy — sometimes, it can even get the best of people who've been doing the sport for years. Like for Team Canada skier from Montreal Justine Dufour-Lapointe, whose run during the freestyle skiing finals unfortunately didn't go so smoothly.

During Dufour-Lapointe's first final round at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, the athlete took a hard fall that looked rather painful to anyone watching. But, she still managed to get up and finish her run, not seeming to be injured.

Keep ReadingShow less
olympics 2022

How To Watch The Olympics In Quebec With & Without Cable

57 athletes from Quebec are competing.

Xi Zhang | Dreamstime

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games officially kicked off on Friday, February 4. The second pandemic-era games, these winter Olympics come just months after the 2021 Tokyo summer tournament, originally scheduled for 2020. So if Beijing snuck up on you and you now find yourself scrambling to find your favourite events, here's a little breakdown of ways to watch the Olympics in Quebec.

If you have cable — congrats! CBC, TSN and Sportsnet will be broadcasting Olympic coverage around the clock. If you don't have cable (and let's be honest, most of us don't), CBC has still got you covered.

Keep ReadingShow less
what to do in montreal this weekend

This Quebec Ski Hill Offers Canada’s First Yooner Rides & It's Like Go-Karting On Snow

WTF is a Yooner? You only need to drive 90 minutes outside Montreal to find out!

@96maryalex | Instagram, Salah Chtioui | Mont Sutton

Ski season is upon us! While the winter slopes can be intimidating for many — not to mention, expensive — Mont Sutton, a Quebec ski hill, offers some of Canada's first Yooner rides. Since you're probably wondering, "WTF is a Yooner?" it's a ski/sled hybrid that's a must-do winter activity everyone can enjoy.

Located only 90 minutes outside of Montreal by car, Mont Sutton is the perfect place to try a Yooner. Seated 20 centimetres above the ground with shock absorbers, an easy-to-control handle, and a runner for carving stellar turns on the mountain, you'll feel like you're skiing without needing a single lesson while riding a Yooner.

Keep ReadingShow less

Canada's First-Ever Club Med Resort Is About To Open In Quebec & Legault Is So Proud

"Quebec is beautiful, it's huge, and we are welcoming!"

Club Med | Press release, Émilie Nadeau via @francoislegalt.pm | Instagram

Club Med, the world-famous resort and experiences company, is opening its first-ever Canadian location in Quebec's Charlevoix region. Officials attended a launch event on Monday.

After the inauguration of the new ski resort, Premier François Legault, of course, took to Instagram to boast about how proud he is about it.

Keep ReadingShow less