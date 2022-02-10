See A Beijing 2022 Dorm & Cafeteria In All Their Drab Glory Via Quebec Skier Miha Fontaine
The athletes have to eat in booths thanks to COVID-19 rules.
First-time Olympian and bronze medalist Miha Fontaine took to Instagram this week to give us a look at life behind the competition at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. He shared two videos: one in the Olympic cafeteria, the other in his dorm room.
The athletes' cafeteria is about as austere as you would expect a COVID-era dining hall to be: workers wearing visors and plastic barriers between seats dominate the space. Red Chinese paper decorations hang from the ceiling, providing a much-needed pop of colour amid the white, plastic-covered surfaces.
Athletes are able to check items upon entering (Fontaine checks his skateboard in the video) before donning plastic gloves and choosing their meal. Fontaine selects multiple bread pieces and a yummy-looking pasta dish before chowing down in his socially-distanced bubble.
The dorm rooms are equally functional. Athletes are provided a sink with a mirror, a double bed, a wardrobe, a rack for coats and four shelves. There appears to be bamboo flooring. Fontaine has his things in a state of organized chaos: his shoes are lined up in the entryway and his suitcases are on the floor by the bed.
Fontaine won the bronze medal at Genting Snow Park along with his teammates Marion Thénault and Lewis Irving in the mixed team aerial skiing competition on February 10. The 18-year-old Lac-Beauport native started skiing at the age of two, no doubt encouraged by his Olympian and Canadian Ski Hall of Famer father Nicolas Fountaine.