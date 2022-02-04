How To Watch The Olympics In Quebec With & Without Cable
57 athletes from Quebec are competing.
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games officially kicked off on Friday, February 4. The second pandemic-era games, these winter Olympics come just months after the 2021 Tokyo summer tournament, originally scheduled for 2020. So if Beijing snuck up on you and you now find yourself scrambling to find your favourite events, here's a little breakdown of ways to watch the Olympics in Quebec.
If you have cable — congrats! CBC, TSN and Sportsnet will be broadcasting Olympic coverage around the clock. If you don't have cable (and let's be honest, most of us don't), CBC has still got you covered.
CBC offers CBC Gem, their app for iOS and Android, where they'll be covering the Olympic games. CBC Gem is free to download, with potential in-app purchases. There's also the CBC's Beijing 2022 website, where you can find livestreams of the games and coverage that didn't make it into the cable broadcast.
Because of the time difference, the CBC's Olympic Winter Games Primetime will air from 7 p.m. to midnight every night. You can expect hockey, figure skating, alpine skiing, curling, and bobsleigh during this time.
Next comes the Olympic Games Overnight from midnight to 6 a.m., which covers the middle of the day in Beijing. Expect long-track speed racing, biathlon, cross-country skiing and snowboarding.
The Olympics Winter Games Morning, from 6 a.m. to noon, covers ongoing live events and highlights from the day in Beijing. Think freestyle skiing, short track speed skating, bobsleigh, curling, and figure skating, along with athlete interviews.
Then there's the quick Samsung Hockey Show from noon to 1 p.m., focusing only on hockey news from Beijing. The CBC's daily Olympic coverage program wraps up with Beijing Today, which, according to a press release, covers the highlights of the day, athlete profiles, and previews of the next day's events.
CBC is also providing coverage of the Olympics through CBC Kids.