olympics 2022

Max Parrot Finally Fired Back At Olympic Teammate Mark McMorris After Medal Diss

"Listen, we're turning the page, and moving on," Parrot said.

Associate Editor
Tout le monde en parle | Ici Télé

Max Parrot made Quebec proud when he took home the gold medal, but it didn't come without a little drama. Following the men's slopestyle event, fellow Canadian snowboarder and teammate, Mark McMorris criticized Parrot's performance — going as far as claiming he deserved the top spot on the podium.

After issuing an apology days later on Twitter, Max Parrot is finally firing back with his thoughts on McMorri's diss.

Maxence Parrot stopped by Tout le monde en parle on February 20 and responded to the drama.

"For sure, at the end of the day, it was disrespectful. I think, between Canadians, to really shoot down your teammate... It's a judged sport," Parrot said. "He [Mark McMorris] mainly attacked my first jump where I did fail to hold my grab throughout my jump."

During his run, Max grabbed his knee rather than the snowboard, a mistake the judges missed and did not take into account. Parrot admitted during his interview that it was a "big mistake," however, he said his run, overall, was flawless.

"However, the rest of my run, from A to Z, was clean. I had the most technical run. Even that jump I landed perfectly. So how do you compare a small mistake versus Su Yiming or McMorris who made several small mistakes on the run? It's a judged sport. We have a couple of points difference." Parrot told host, Guy Lepage.

Following McMorris' claim that he should've taken home the win, the Canadian Olympic athlete apologized to Max Parrot on Twitter and in person.

"He came to apologize to me the next day and I said 'Listen, we're turning the page, and moving on", Parrot stated.

