News
Elections Canada Is Reminding You NOT To Take Pics Inside Your Polling Station
Plus other important tips to remember on election day.
5h
Just like that, the time has come for Canadians to hit the polls again.
And because election day can get a little overwhelming, Elections Canada put together a list of important tips to remember today.
The six main things Elections Canada wants us to remember going to vote are:
- Polling stations are open for 12 consecutive hours. In Quebec, they're open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- You can register to vote online beforehand or directly at the polling stations.
- To find out which polling station you must go to vote, you can check your voter information card or put in your postal code on the Elections Canada website.
- Make sure to bring accepted identification with you, including your driver's license or any other card issued by the Canadian government. You must be able to prove your identity and address in order to vote.
- Figure out which candidates are running in your riding, which you can also do by searching your postal code on the Elections Canada website.
- You're not allowed to take photos inside the polling station, which includes no pictures of your ballot or behind the privacy screen. But, you can take all the selfies you want once you're outside the polling station.
Elections Canada will be answering questions on its social media accounts from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST on Monday, in case you need answers to anything.
Remember that you also have the right to three consecutive hours to go vote. So if you end work at 8 p.m. today, you're allowed to leave at 6:30 p.m. instead to head to your designated polling station.