Election Day In Canada Means Your Boss Has To Make Sure You Have 3 Consecutive Hrs To Vote
So you may get to leave work early today!
It's Monday, September 20, which means it's election day in Canada. And for all the Quebecers who are preparing to vote, it's important to remember that polling stations are open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in our province today.
And with that reminder, you should also know that you have the right to have three consecutive hours to go vote, which means some of you may get to ask your boss to leave work early. This rule applies in all of Canada.
If you're a typical 9 to 5er, you're going to have to work your full day.
But if, for example, you work from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., you're allowed to leave your job at 6:30 p.m. to make your way to the polling station indicated on your voter's card.
Employers are not allowed to deduct any hours taken off to go vote from your salary.
The only exception is for anyone who works for a transportation company, in which case the Éducaloi site says to contact Elections Canada regarding the matter.