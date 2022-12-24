Everyone In Canada Is Getting Sick RN — Here's How To Know What You Have
There are RSV, COVID-19 and flu symptoms you can monitor. 😷
Since the onset of the pandemic, a myriad of viral illnesses has wreaked havoc on everyone's lungs.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) recently joined the roster of winter infections across Canada, though often getting confused with COVID-19 and the seasonal flu due to their overlapping symptoms. All three are spread through aerial transmission and can lead to hospitalization (or death, in the most severe cases).
\u201cMake a list, check it twice! Help reduce the spread of #Covid19, #RSV and the #flu by:\n\n\u2714\ufe0f Washing hands often\n\u2714\ufe0f Staying home when sick\n\u2714\ufe0f Improving indoor ventilation\n\u2714\ufe0f Staying up to date with vaccinations\n\nMore info: https://t.co/ddRiE3WFao\u201d— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1671818433
The latest "Respiratory Virus Report" from Health Canada shows influenza A is the top airborne culprit nationwide, but RSV cases are on the rise.
Quebec shows the highest number of positive cases in the country for COVID-19 (4,885) and the flu (2,817), according to the most recent public test results from the week ending on December 17. The province placed fourth for RSV cases (455), with most infections recorded in Ontario (701), the Prairies (697) and B.C. (552).
With the variety of respiratory viruses going around this time of year, the federal health agency advises getting tested to make sure you know what you have so that it can be treated properly.
If you're still at the early monitoring stage, here's a breakdown of Health Canada's symptoms for each:
RSV
- Runny nose
- Sneezing
- Cough
- Wheezing
- Sore Throat
- Bronchitis
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Fever
- Decrease in appetite and energy
- Ostitis (redness and swelling of the external ear canal)
Influenza A
Primary:
- Fever
- Cough
- Muscle aches and pain
Secondary:
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Loss of appetite
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Chills
- Diarrhea
- Nausea and vomiting
COVID-19
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Sneezing
- New or worsening cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Temperature equal to or more than 38°C
- Feeling feverish
- Chills
- Fatigue or weakness
- Muscle or body aches
- New loss of smell or taste
- Headache
- Abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting
- Feeling very unwell