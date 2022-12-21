6 Food Items Are Being Recalled Across Canada — Some Due To Microbial Contamination
Check those groceries!
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled a handful of food products that have been sold across Canada, many of which are due to undeclared ingredients and two others due to microbial contamination.
The CFIA is urging consumers to not serve, sell, distribute or consume any of the recalled food items. If you are in the possession of the affected products, it is recommended by Health Canada that you dispose of them right away or return them to the point of purchase.
Here are five recalled foods to look out for:
Venetian Meats brand salami
Recalled salami.
Recalled Product: Venetian Meats Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel | 2 kg
Reason for Recall: This product has been recalled by the CFIA and Health Canada due to possible Salmonella contamination, the federal health agency said.
Power Life brand plants protein
Recalled plant based protein.
Recalled Product: Power Life by Tony Horton High Impact Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour | 446 g
Reason for Recall: "The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label," Health Canada said.
Igor brand cheese
Recalled gorgonzola cheese.
Recalled Product: Igor Gorgonzola Dolce | Best Before: February 1, 2023
Reason for Recall: The federal health department has recalled this cheese product due to possible Listeria contamination.
Alpha brand breakfast sandwich
Recalled meatless breakfast sandwich.
Recalled Product: Alpha Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich — Meatless Sausage | 156 g
Reason for Recall: "The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label," Health Canada stated.
Scotian Isle Baked Goods brand chicken pot pie
Recalled chicken pot pie.
Recalled Product: Scotian Isle Baked Goods | Chicken Pot Pie | 5 inches | 1 count
Reason for Recall: According to Health Canada, the chicken pot pie product is being recalled from the marketplace as it contains eggs, which are not properly declared on the label.
