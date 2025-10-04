8 romantic dates near Montreal to go on with your boo for under $30 this fall
The perfect fall date awaits. 🍁
Who says romance has to come with a hefty price tag? This autumn, you and your boo can soak up the cozy vibes, crisp air, and fall colours around Montreal, all without spending more than $30 each.
From hikes through golden forests to budget-friendly activities that feel straight out of a rom-com, Montreal and its surrounding areas are full of dreamy spots perfect for a fall date.
Here are eight romantic fall date ideas in and around Montreal to enjoy with your favourite person this season.
Citrouilleville
Price: $13.05 per person
When: Weekends until November 2, 2025
Address: 560 69th Ave., Saint-Zotique, QC
Why You Need To Go: For a whimsical fall activity, you can visit a village full of pumpkin installations and Insta-worthy photo ops.
About an hour and a half from Ottawa, you'll find Citrouilleville, a magical spot in Saint-Zotique, Quebec.
The pumpkin village is full of houses and structures that attract thousands of visitors each year, including a saloon, a kissing booth, and more.
Your ticket to the village includes access to pumpkin picking, photo booths, a corn maze, and many more activities. There are also carnival games, pumpkin decorating, and food trucks available on-site.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available online.
Verger Labonté
Price: $28.95+ for apple picking
When: Until November 3, 2025
Address: 2291, boul. Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nestled just 30 minutes from Montreal, Verger Labonté is a family-owned orchard offering nature, community, and adventure.
This well-known U-pick orchard features over 20 varieties of natural apples and pumpkins, along with immersive outdoor fall activities. The farm is home to three giant corn mazes, as well as an "expert" level forest trail maze, and also houses a petting zoo. It's the perfect spot for a fall date spent picking apples together.
The orchard is also popular for its delicious baked goods and homemade products. Stop by their boutique during your visit to indulge in homemade treats, including their famous apple muffins, pies, crisps, juices, and more.
Mont Tremblant National Park
Price: $10.10 per adult
Address: 3824 Chemin du Lac-Supérieur, Lac-Supérieur, QC
Why You Need To Go: Mont-Tremblant National Park is an especially great spot to go for a fall hike. The park is home to stunning landscapes featuring mountains, forests and picturesque bodies of water, as well as opportunities for sighting local wildlife, like white-tailed deer, river otter and red fox.
The national park also offers the opportunity to see some stunning fall scenery, with viewpoints and lookouts where you can see valleys draped in red and gold foliage.
About 20 minutes from the park, you can also visit the Sentier des cimes Laurentides, a treetop walk that allows you to get panoramic views of the changing leaves.
Once you've had your fill of nature, head to the downtown area of Mont-Tremblant for restaurants, cafes and shopping.
North Hatley
Price: Free to visit
Address: North Hatley, QC
Why You Need To Go: What says "romance" more than a charming small town?
Nestled in the Eastern Townships region just an hour and a half from Montreal, North Hatley is a picturesque village where fall feels extra magical.
The village, which is known as one of the most beautiful small towns of Quebec, is home to quaint streets lined with heritage homes, cute B&Bs, boutique shops, and cozy cafes and restaurants, making it the perfect place for an autumn stroll with a loved one.
The beginning of the fall, when the leaves start to change, is a spectacular time to tour the area by bike or on foot.
Until mid-October, you can also shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, breads, cheeses, honey, flowers, and much more at the North Hatley Farmer's Market.
Morgan Arboretum
Price: $9 per adult
Address: 150 chemin des Pins, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Morgan Arboretum is a 245-hectare forest reserve, situated on the western end of the island of Montreal in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.
The Morgan Arboretum features a diverse array of landscapes, including mature forests and remnants of natural ecosystems. It's part of McGill University's Macdonald Campus, and is open to the public for a daily admission fee.
The arboretum is a great spot for a fall stroll amid the vibrant foliage. The arboretum is home to a network of trails to explore, and is also a great spot for birdwatching.
Jean-Talon Market
Price: Free to visit
Address: 7070 Henri Julien Ave, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Exploring a fall market is the perfect date that doesn't require much money or a ton of planning.
Located in the heart of Little Italy, the Jean-Talon Market is one of the biggest in North America, and is open year-round, so Montrealers can visit in all seasons.
The market stands out for its numerous local producers, its diverse range of shops (which includes butchers, bakers, fishmongers, and grocers), and its many enticing restaurants. You can peruse the market for flowers, fruit and vegetables, and then get lunch.
Whether you're looking to try something new or returning for a favourite, you'll find high-quality, seasonal and fresh everyday products from local food producers and artisans, with something for every occasion and every taste.
Throughout October, the market also hosts a variety of fall events and experiences, including Oktoberfest, Halloween activities and more.
Val-David-Val-Morin Regional Park
Price: $10+ per person
Address: 1165, Chemin du Condor, Val David, QC
Why You Need To Go: Up for a fall hike? Just an hour and 20 minutes from Montreal, you and your boo can hike to a dreamy lake shaped like a heart and surrounded by fall colours.
Located in the Laurentians is Val-David-Val-Morin Regional Park, where you'll find picturesque trails, mountain biking adventures and breathtaking views at every turn.
The popular Mont King trail in the park is a 6.7-kilometre, moderately challenging route, with major payoff. The trail leads to a stunning lookout at the peak, where you can bask in the fall foliage, and also delivers beautiful views of Lac Amigo, a natural heart-shaped lake surrounded by fall foliage.
Montreal Botanical Garden
Price: $23.75 per adult
When: Until November 2, 2025
Address: 4101 Sherbrooke Street East, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Montreal Botanical Garden is a beautiful place to visit year-round.
The garden offers visitors a remarkable diversity of plants across its 75 hectares. There are Chinese and Japanese gardens, as well as wonderful greenhouses filled with tropical plants and desert species to explore.
Visiting in the fall means getting to see fall blooms like dahlias, Japanese anemones, and asters. You can also, of course, admire the beautiful fall colours while you're here.
The garden has several Halloween events and activities going on throughout October. Until November 2, you can also visit the Jardins de Lumière and see the gardens illuminated with glowing installations.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.