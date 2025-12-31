How much does it cost to live alone in Montreal in 2026? We did the math
Spoiler alert: It ain't cheap!
Welcome to 2026, where your rent just went up, your grocery bill is somehow worse than last month, and you're starting to wonder if living alone in Montreal is even financially realistic anymore.
If that sounds familiar, we get it. Between rising costs across the board and paycheques that definitely aren't keeping pace, it's tough to know whether your budget can actually handle solo living in the city right now.
So we pulled together the latest numbers and mapped out what it really costs to live here as a single person. For context, this isn't a luxury lifestyle or bare-bones survival mode. It's just what a normal, liveable month looks like when you're renting a decent apartment and leaving some room for actual fun.
Here's the breakdown.
Rent - $1,871
Let's start with the big one. According to Zumper's latest rent report, the median rent for an apartment in Montreal right now is $1,871. That gets you a reasonable spot somewhere on the island, nothing extravagant but nothing unliveable either.
For context, that amount is up from $1,690 just a few months ago in mid-2025. Rent's been creeping up steadily, and while an apartment in Montreal is still cheaper than Toronto or Vancouver, the gap's getting smaller.
Groceries - $420
Your grocery budget really depends on how you shop and what you eat, but $420 a month is what you're looking at for 2026 if you're cooking most of your meals. That's roughly $105 per week, enough to keep your fridge stocked without living on ramen.
Why the extra 20 bucks? Food prices are going up again this year. Canada's Food Price Report 2026 from Dalhousie University says we're facing another 4% to 6% spike this year. Meat's getting slammed with a 5-7% jump, vegetables are up 3-5%, and even basics like dairy, eggs, and bread are climbing 2-4%.
Obviously, if you're ordering Uber Eats three times a week or can't resist fancy imported snacks, this number's going way higher.
Utilities - $105
After rent comes utilities like electricity, heating, and water. For a one-bedroom apartment in Montreal, you're looking at around $105 per month on average.
Winter months can push that higher if you're blasting the heat in an older building, so keep that in mind.
Internet - $57
Having wi-fi is non-negotiable at this point. Whether you're working from home, streaming shows, or just existing online, you can expect to pay about $57 a month for a decent plan.
Phone plan - $50
Canadian phone plans are still painfully expensive. According to figures from Numbeo, a basic mobile plan with data will run you around $50 per month in Montreal. You might find something cheaper if you hunt around, but this is pretty standard.
Transportation - $104.50
Since July of last year, the cost of an STM monthly pass has remained steady at $104.50, and if you're taking the metro or bus regularly, it's worth every penny (unless there's another strike).
Still, for about $1,200 a year, you get unlimited travel across the city-wide network.
Of course, if you drive, you're dealing with gas, insurance, and parking on top of that, which is a whole other budget conversation.
Eating out - $200
Montreal's restaurant scene is incredible, and part of living here is actually enjoying it. You're not going to cook at home every single night, and you shouldn't have to.
According to Numbeo figures, the average meal at an inexpensiveve restaurant costs around $25. If you grab lunch or dinner once or twice a week, plus the occasional coffee shop visit, $200 a month is realistic.
To be clear, this is not fancy dining or bottle service, just normal eating out without guilt.
Going out - $120
If you like going out for drinks or hitting up bars a couple times a month, budget around $60 per outing. That covers drinks, tips, and maybe a cover charge. Two nights out a month gets you to $120.
Obviously, if you're partying every weekend or buying rounds for friends, this number climbs fast. And if you were thinking of catching a Habs game at the Bell Centre, you'd better leave a lot of extra room in your budget.
Gym membership - $54
A standard gym membership in Montreal costs about $54 per month, as per Numbeo's latest stats. This is for a no-frills spot with weights and cardio equipment, not boutique fitness studios or fancy perks.
Coffee runs - $65
Let's say you grab coffee a few times a week. At roughly $3 per cup, you're looking at around $65 per month. It's one of those small expenses that adds up, but good coffee is everywhere in this city, so it's hard not to indulge.
Random stuff - $100
There's always something. Toiletries, a haircut, an Uber when it's pouring rain, replacing your broken headphones. Setting aside $100 a month for miscellaneous expenses gives you a buffer for all the unpredictable things life throws at you.
Total: $3,146.50 per month
So there it is. Living solo in Montreal in 2026 will cost you just over $3,100 a month if you want to live reasonably well without constantly stressing about money.
That's still cheaper than Toronto or Vancouver, but it's not exactly pocket change either. If you're bringing in less than that amount after taxes, things get tight pretty quickly. For context, the average salary (after taxes) for folks living in the city is $4,121 per month, which leaves you with an extra $1,000 at the end of the month.
While that doesn't sound ideal, Montreal's still one of the better major cities in Canada when it comes to affordability, especially if you compare it to other large urban centres. But rent keeps climbing, groceries aren't getting any cheaper, and you need to budget carefully if you want to actually enjoy living here instead of just surviving.
The trick is finding that balance between covering the essentials and leaving room for the stuff that makes the city worth it in the first place.