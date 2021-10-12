The Fall Foliage In These Quebec Regions Is Already Peaking & Here's Where To See It (MAP)
Don't forget your camera. 📸
The Montreal leaves are finally starting to fall to the ground, as they change from green to beautiful hues of red, orange and yellow. But in other parts of Quebec, the fall foliage is already near its peak.
Bonjour Québec's handy map of fall foliage shows us exactly when different Quebec regions have the most colourful fall foliage — ranked from "beginning soon" to "near peak" to "end." You can use this map to plan a picturesque fall road trip or hike.
According to the map's latest update on October 7, the following sites in these Quebec regions currently have fall foliage that's either nearing its peak or already peaking:
Abitibi-Témiscamingue
- Parc national d'Aiguebelle
- Site historique T.E. Draper - Chantier Gédéon
The Laurentians
- Parc régional Montagne du Diable
- Parc national du Mont-Tremblant
- Parc de la rivière Doncaster
Lanaudière
- Parc régional de la Forêt Ouareau
- Parc régional de la Chute-à-Bull
- Parc des Chutes Dorwin
Outaouais
- Parc de la Gatineau
- Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripon
Eastern Townships
- Parc d'environnement naturel de Sutton
- Parc national du Mont-Orford
- Parc régional du Mont Ham
Centre-du-Québec
- Parc du Mont Arthabaska
Agglomération de Québec
- Parc naturel régional de Portneuf
- Parc national de la Jacques-Cartier
- Station touristique Mont Sainte-Anne
Chaudière-Appalaches
- Parc régional du Massif du Sud
- Route des navigateurs
Charlevoix
- Réseau de Sentiers de la MRC de Charlevoix
- Site régional de la montagne de la Croix de Clermont
Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean
- Sentier pédestre du Lac-Kénogami
- Parc national des Monts-Valin
- Parc national du Fjord-du-Saguenay
Gaspésie
- Parc Régional de Val-d'Irène
- Parc national de la Gaspésie
- Parc national Forillon
Keep an eye on the map because it will be updated again on October 14 and a number of spots near Montreal are currently at their "mid-point," just one level down from nearing their peak.
You can view the fall foliage map here.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
- See The Quebec Fall Foliage From The Sky In These Hot Air ... ›
- Best Quebec Road Trips From Montreal This Fall - MTL Blog ›
- This Fall Foliage Map Of Quebec Shows Exactly When & Where To ... ›