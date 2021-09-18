This Fall Foliage Map Of Quebec Shows Exactly When & Where To See Leaves At Peak Pretty
Plan the most WOW hikes, photos and trips! 🍂
Fall is in the air — from pumpkin spice lattes to a crispness in the breeze. With that, comes majestic fall foliage and there's even a map to help you find Quebec's autumn leaves when they're at their most colourful and most beautiful.
Keep this map handy to make the most of upcoming hikes, road trips, day trips and photoshoots in la belle province.
The map was created by Bonjour Québec, the official tourism website of the Quebec government.
It follows a colour code that varies from green to grey.
The legend explains:
- Green: The leaves haven't started changing colour yet
- Yellow: The leaves are beginning to change colour
- Orange: The leaves are at a mid-point between starting to change colour and reaching their peak
- Red: The leaves are nearly at peak
- Brown: The leaves are past their peak
- Grey: The season is over
You can also filter the map by national parks, wildlife reserves, trails, routes and other ways you might want to take in the scenery.
Right now, most leaves around Montreal are in the green zone. But going north toward the Laurentians, you'll find leaves in the yellow zone — beginning to change colour — around Sainte-Adèle as well as leaves in the orange zone — at their mid-point — around Mont-Tremblant.
The tool is updated every Thursday so it was last updated on September 16 and will be updated again on September 23.
Fall Foliage Map Of Quebec
Make the most of autumn in Quebec by tracking down the fall foliage when it's at its most colourful, most beautiful peak.