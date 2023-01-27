Flair Airlines Is Having A Huge Flash Sale & You Can Fly To Vancouver For FREE
Hurry, 'cause the sale is on for 3 hours only!
Flair Airlines is having a massive flash sale and you can fly to Vancouver for free. Yes, you read that right. The no-frills airline is currently offering free flights to YVR — but the sale is on for only three hours, so you better get to booking.
Travellers can book their 100% off base fare flight departing from one of the 10 different cities in Canada on Friday, January 27, between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST.
You must travel between June 16 to June 30, 2023, and use the promo code: flairxfvded.
Wait, so why are flights free? Well, it's all thanks to Vancouver's FVDED music festival, which is taking place from June 23 to 24. Although you do not need a ticket to the music event in order to snag this sweet deal, why not get in on some festival fun while you're there?
While the promo code gives 100% off base fares, it is totally on a first-come-first-serve basis for over 1,000 tickets. Additionally, travellers will be responsible for covering any and all fees and taxes associated with their tickets.
The cities with flights to Vancouver on Flair Airlines include Calgary (YYC), Edmonton (YEG), Kelowna (YLW), Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF), London (YXU), Montreal (YUL), Ottawa (YUL), Saskatoon (YXE), Toronto (YYZ) and, Winnipeg (YWG).
