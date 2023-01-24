Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Young Travellers In France And Germany Could Score Free Train Tickets This Summer

There are 60,000 up for grabs! 🚆

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​People board an SNCF Alsace train in France.

People board an SNCF Alsace train in France.

Steven Van Aerschot | Dreamstime

Train travel is on track to make a comeback in 2023 and young people from France and Germany who are on board with the trend could score free tickets to get around by rail this summer. There will be 60,000 train tickets up for grabs split between the two countries.

"The goal of the initiative is to encourage travel and build cultural exchange," reads a joint statement by French Transport Minister Clément Beaune and his German counterpart Volker Wissing issued on January 22.

If you're from either country and hoping to get in on the draw, you'll likely have to enter a ticket lottery, although details about when and how have not yet been released.

Wissing did, however, specify that the free tickets will only be available to those under 27 years old. Each country will release 30,000 complimentary passes, in an effort to promote sustainable modes of travel and to get more young people to take the train.

Train networks in both France and Germany are also getting a revamp this year with a new TGV high-speed service between Berlin and Paris slated to open in 2024, as part of a wider single rail network that connects the two countries.

So while you may have to pay an extra fee to enter Europe starting this year, ongoing rail investments could see your next inter-country trip become a lot cheaper in the long run.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Sofia Misenheimer
    MTL Blog, Associate Editor
    Sofia Misenheimer is an Associate Editor for MTL Blog focused on gas prices in Montreal and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...