Young Travellers In France And Germany Could Score Free Train Tickets This Summer
There are 60,000 up for grabs! 🚆
Train travel is on track to make a comeback in 2023 and young people from France and Germany who are on board with the trend could score free tickets to get around by rail this summer. There will be 60,000 train tickets up for grabs split between the two countries.
"The goal of the initiative is to encourage travel and build cultural exchange," reads a joint statement by French Transport Minister Clément Beaune and his German counterpart Volker Wissing issued on January 22.
\u201c#traitedelElysee | Les voyages, les \u00e9changes sont au coeur de la r\u00e9conciliation et de l'amiti\u00e9 franco-allemandes ! \n \nJe suis ravi d\u2019annoncer, avec mon homologue @Wissing, 3 initiatives essentielles et concr\u00e8tes entre la France et l'Allemagne \ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\udde9\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\u201d— Clement Beaune (@Clement Beaune) 1674413759
If you're from either country and hoping to get in on the draw, you'll likely have to enter a ticket lottery, although details about when and how have not yet been released.
Wissing did, however, specify that the free tickets will only be available to those under 27 years old. Each country will release 30,000 complimentary passes, in an effort to promote sustainable modes of travel and to get more young people to take the train.
Train networks in both France and Germany are also getting a revamp this year with a new TGV high-speed service between Berlin and Paris slated to open in 2024, as part of a wider single rail network that connects the two countries.
So while you may have to pay an extra fee to enter Europe starting this year, ongoing rail investments could see your next inter-country trip become a lot cheaper in the long run.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- This Kind Of Travel Is On Track To Make A Comeback In 2023, Pinterest Says ›
- 2 Canadian Train Trips Derailed The Competition In A Ranking Of The World's Best Routes ›
- You'd Be Able To Take A Glamorous Overnight Train From Montreal To Boston Under This Plan ›
- All The At-Risk Traveller Hotspots To Avoid In 2023, According To A Major Travel Guide ›