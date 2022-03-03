This Is Montreal’s Most Expensive Home For Sale Right Now (PHOTOS)
It could be all yours for $35 million!
In the market for a home? This stunning estate will only cost you a whopping $35 million! With Montreal luxury home sales on the rise, we're taking you inside Montreal's most expensive home on the market right now. Located right between Westmount and the Downtown region, this remarkable home will totally knock your socks off.
When it comes to the crème de la crème of Montreal luxury real estate, this property is nothing short of extraordinary. It's currently listed by Joseph Montanaro and spans nearly 13,000 square feet with anything and everything you would need.
The exterior of the home is pure architectural heaven, however, nothing can top the home's magnificent rooftop. Adorned with a private jacuzzi, seating area, and outdoor grill — all matched with the stunning views of the city, you really can't go wrong.
The home has 8 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. Yes, you read that right. 15 bathrooms! 9 full bathrooms and 6 powder rooms to be exact.
Each bedroom is just more beautiful than the next and is connected to an ensuite bathroom that looks like it came directly out of a spa catalogue. With hardwood floors and enough space for a California king bed or three, the property's bedrooms could easily offer you the best sleep of your life.
As for the bathrooms? Marble floors, large tubs, fireplaces, your very own sauna, and standing showers. Need we say more?
The Montreal home, or mansion as we should put it, comes with a fully equipped open concept kitchen that gives off major minimalist vibes. This way you can cook up a storm with pure ease — or of course, have someone cook for you.
The kitchen island is big enough to seat up to eight people and has a smaller living room right beside it, making entertaining easier than ever.
Located in the grand kitchen is your very own wine cellar that you can fully stock with some of your vino favourites. Uh, yes, please!
If that weren't a big enough selling point. There's also an elevator that'll take you floor to floor, and while the grand staircase is worth walking up, an elevator certainly doesn't hurt.
The stunning property has many different areas to relax and lounge in, including the main salon, which has a fireplace, TV, and enough space for the whole family.
The dining room is big enough to seat eight people, which is adjacent to another seating area. Talk about having options, right? And don't get us started on all the beautiful chandeliers.
The backyard is equipped with a heated inground pool and various seating areas to truly make your Montreal summers worth your while.
The property also comes with a three-door garage and an exterior driveway that could fit another few cars if you roll like that.
When it comes to this estate, it's safe to say that this luxe home is fit for a true king or queen, and we certainly can't keep our eyes off of it. Does anyone have $35 million to spare? Asking for a friend.
Montreal Luxury Home For Sale
Price: $35,000,000
Address: 3165, Place De Ramezay, Montreal, QC.
Description: This luxurious Montreal home is currently the most expensive on the market. It spans nearly 13,000 square feet and has 8 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. The rooftop is equipped with a jacuzzi, grill, and seating area, while the backyard has its very own inground heated pool. With countless areas to lounge in and enough space for the whole family, this Westmount/Ville Marie is nothing short of remarkable.