François Legault Was Added To Russia's Long & Sometimes Bizarre List Of Banned Canadians
There are now 905 people on the list. Anyone you know?
Russia added 87 people to its list of banned Canadians Thursday. Among them are the premiers and lieutenant governors of every province, including Quebec's François Legault and J. Michel Doyon.
In its announcement, the Russian foreign ministry said the bans are "in response to the periodically imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the ruling regime in Canada."
Also among the new sanctions are executives of companies that Russia says "supply arms [...] to Kyiv's neo-Nazi regime," a common refrain used by Russia to justify its invasion.
Bombardier CEO Éric Martel is on the list, as is the husband of the Minister of National Defense of Anita Anand.
The 87 additions bring the total number of Canadians targeted by Russian sanctions and entry bans to 905. They include military and political leaders, their spouses, bureaucrats, academics, journalists, Winnipeg police Sergeant Scott Bell, priests Raymond J. de Souza and Peter Galadza, Calgary prison guard Scott Hamilton and Marijuana Party of Canada founder Dana Larsen.