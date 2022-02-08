8 Montreal Restaurants That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Gallivanting Through Europe
Enjoy the European side Montreal has to offer!
If there is one city where you can experience the charm of Europe without having to board a flight, it's Montreal! The city is full of delicious restaurants that will have you feeling like you took a trip without ever having to leave your own neighbourhood.
Now, with restaurants officially open again, there's no better time to take your palette on the European trip it deserves. Whether you're in the mood for some Italian flare, French flavours, or some Greek greatness, you're in for quite the treat.
Bistro Le Valois
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 25, Place Simon-Valois, Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: If you're ever in the mood for a trip to Paris, then head to the heart of the Hochelaga district for a delish meal at Le Bistro Valois. The notable restaurant offers great French classics including ratatouille, foie gras, smoked fish all matched with an interior decor that will have you feeling like you've been transported to the city of lights.
Nevski
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Russian
Address: 1228, rue Stanley, Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: Nevski is the ideal destination located downtown Montreal for Russian-inspired eats and yummy cocktails, including their iconic signature drink, The Trans-Siberian. Served in a glass holder known as a "podstakannik" you'll be feeling like you are right in the centre of Saint Petersburg as you chow down on some of their classic menu items.
Il Miglio
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 5235 boul. Saint Laurent, Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: Il Miglio will certainly not disappoint! The Italian-inspired restaurant is known for their artisanal pastas that are freshly hand made in house the very way nonna intended it to be made. The delish spot also offers an array of wines and yummy pastries that will have you saying "mamma mia this is good!"
Stash Café
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Polish
Address: 200, rue St. Paul O, Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a delicious traditional Polish meal in their eclectic dining room with church pews and red lighting that will have you feeling like your enjoying some authentic pierogi and krokiety in the heart of Warsaw. The restaurant also offers some delectable drinks that pair beautifully with their many speciality menu items.
La Raclette
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Swiss
Address: 1059, rue Gilford, Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: Time for some fondue! Who needs to take a trip to Switzerland when you can enjoy some mouthwatering fondue at La Raclette? Their wine selection also pairs well with their fondue options. And during the summer, their outdoor patio really transports you to the streets of Geneva.
Rôtisserie Portugalia
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Portuguese
Address: 34, rue Rachel O, Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: Portuguese chicken truly is a blessing! While the city is full of appetizing Portuguese spots, Portugalia is one that you definitely need to check off your list. From the flavour of their piri piri chicken, seafood dishes, all the way to the warmth the family-run restaurant offers, you'll be wanting to go back for more and more!
Burgundy Lion
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: English
Address: 2496, rue Notre Dame O, Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: Tea anyone? Feel like a royal at Montreal's very own Burgundy Lion. Whether you're trying to enjoy a game of "football," or gab over some high tea with your pals, Burgundy Lion is the perfect spot to do just that. Described as the "trendsetter for British hospitality," you really can't go wrong here — especially if you're digging into their authentic fish n' chips.
Christina's Cuisine
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 4367, boul. Notre-Dame, Laval, QC.
Why You Need To Go: Opa! Christina's is easily one of the most authentic Greek eateries you'll come across in Montreal. While you'll need to drive over to Laval to enjoy some of their savoury dishes including their gyros, taramosalata, calamari, and moussaka, it's totally worth the trip. The restaurant's iconic decor and family-run atmosphere will have you feeling like you're enjoying a tradition meal in the heart of Santorini. What more can you really ask for?
