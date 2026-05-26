The Habs are hosting a 5K Fun Run and runners get t-shirts, medals and an after party
They've partnered with Aquaphor!
As if the Habs haven't already brought Montrealers immense joy with their Playoffs performance this year, they're planning something else that'll keep the good vibes rolling this summer.
In partnership with Aquaphor, the Montreal Canadiens have launched their very first 5K Fun Run. Registrations are open now, and it looks like it'll be an awesome day.
Taking place on June 18, 2026, this all-levels event leads participants on a loop from Canadiens Plaza to near the Lachine Canal. When they finish, runners will receive a medal and gift bag before joining in the festivities, including a DJ, mascots and more.
Whether you're going for a PB (your bib will have an electronic tag that tracks your time) or looking forward to a chill stroll, you're welcome to join in the fun and get moving this summer in Montreal. It's $60 per person to sign up, and registration is open here.
And yes, you can bring your dog. While they can't go on the run itself, members of the Canine Hockey Club can walk the route after the runners are on their way. Learn more and join at the Canine Hockey Club website.
Montreal Canadiens 5K Fun Run, presented by Aquaphor
A live DJ keeps the playoff party going downtown.Courtesy of Canadiens de Montreal
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026
Address: Canadiens Plaza - 1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Join in this one-of-a-kind fun run through downtown Montreal, accept your medal, and dance the sunny evening away at the post-run tailgate in Canadiens Plaza.