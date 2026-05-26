Advertisement Content

The Habs are hosting a 5K Fun Run and runners get t-shirts, medals and an after party

They've partnered with Aquaphor!

Canadiens fans gathered downtown. Right: Youppi! mascot at a Canadiens game.

Canadiens fans take over downtown. Right: Youppi! hypes up the crowd.

Courtesy of Canadiens de Montreal
Editor, Studio

As if the Habs haven't already brought Montrealers immense joy with their Playoffs performance this year, they're planning something else that'll keep the good vibes rolling this summer.

In partnership with Aquaphor, the Montreal Canadiens have launched their very first 5K Fun Run. Registrations are open now, and it looks like it'll be an awesome day.

Taking place on June 18, 2026, this all-levels event leads participants on a loop from Canadiens Plaza to near the Lachine Canal. When they finish, runners will receive a medal and gift bag before joining in the festivities, including a DJ, mascots and more.

Whether you're going for a PB (your bib will have an electronic tag that tracks your time) or looking forward to a chill stroll, you're welcome to join in the fun and get moving this summer in Montreal. It's $60 per person to sign up, and registration is open here.

And yes, you can bring your dog. While they can't go on the run itself, members of the Canine Hockey Club can walk the route after the runners are on their way. Learn more and join at the Canine Hockey Club website.

Montreal Canadiens 5K Fun Run, presented by Aquaphor

DJ performing at an outdoor Canadiens fan event in Montr\u00e9al. A live DJ keeps the playoff party going downtown.Courtesy of Canadiens de Montreal

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026

Address: Canadiens Plaza - 1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Join in this one-of-a-kind fun run through downtown Montreal, accept your medal, and dance the sunny evening away at the post-run tailgate in Canadiens Plaza.

5K Fun Run website

Canada has recalled these air fryers and you can get a free replacement without a receipt

Stop using the appliance immediately.

Quebec is permanently scrapping QST on these grocery and pharmacy products this summer

Your grocery bill is about to get a little lighter.

You can float through a mini 'Grand Canyon' with waterfalls 1.5 hours from Montreal

Make this your next day trip spot. 🚗

Drake and 11 other big-name celebs spotted in Montreal during Grand Prix weekend

The stars were out in Montreal!

Katy Perry witnessed an emergency on a flight from Montreal and is now praising Air Canada

"I was so impressed with the level of attentiveness and quick action from the crew."

The NHL shut down a Habs watch party in Quebec because it's technically on Senators turf

Around 400 tickets had already been sold before the NHL banned the event.

Canadians will get a grocery payment from the CRA next week — Here's how much you can receive

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is sending a payment to eligible Canadians next Friday.

This Montreal cafe posed as LA on a Netflix movie and it's the cutest coffee stop

With its sunny patio and charming boho interior, it's clear why.

Quebec's top summer 2026 destination was revealed and it's not in the US (or even Europe)

The United States previously held the top spot.