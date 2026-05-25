The NHL shut down a Habs watch party in Quebec because it's technically on Senators turf

Around 400 tickets had already been sold before the NHL banned the event.

Fans in Montreal Canadiens jerseys hoist a fake inflatable Stanley Cup.

Fans cheer outside the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens face the Buffalo Sabres in round two, Game 3, NHL playoff action in Montreal on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

Christinne Muschi | The Canadian Press
Writer

A petition opposing the NHL's cancellation of a Montreal Canadiens playoff watch party at a Gatineau, Quebec, arena has drawn nearly 6,000 signatures.

Wassim Aboutanos is behind the petition and head of a group that helped plan the watch party, and he is urging the NHL to allow Gatineau Habs fans to share in the playoff atmosphere.

The event was scheduled at the Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau, across the river from Ottawa, for Game 2 of the third round between Montreal and the Carolina Hurricanes.

But Aboutanos says the league told his group the arena is located within the territory in which the Senators have exclusive marketing rights, meaning another NHL team cannot be promoted from that venue.

Aboutanos says about 400 tickets had been sold before the event was cancelled, adding that proceeds were intended for a local mental health organization.

Neither the NHL nor the Ottawa Senators responded to requests for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.

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