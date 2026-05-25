Drake and 11 other big-name celebs spotted in Montreal during Grand Prix weekend

The stars were out in Montreal!

Drake. Right: FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Montreal for the 2026 Grand Prix.

Montreal was buzzing with tourists and more racing-themed parties than you can count.

@champagnepapi | Instagram, @F1 | Instagram
Senior Writer

Another year, another Canadian Grand Prix in the books for Montreal.

And what an F1 weekend it was. Along with lots of excitement on the track, Montreal was buzzing with tourists and more racing-themed parties than you can count.

The celebrity sightings were no different. Here are some of the biggest names locals spotted around town.

Drake

The international rap superstar took a break from his beloved Toronto to soak up Montreal's Grand Prix party scene.

Gianni Infantino

Montreal may not be hosting any World Cup matches this summer but FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino brought the tournament's trophy to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Katy Perry (sort of)

The pop singer (who happens to be in a relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) was in town last week, but left early Saturday morning.

Her Air Canada flight back to Los Angeles featured an unexpected medical emergency, which she later praised the crew for resolving.

William Nylander

While he's our rival on the ice, Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander was all smiles at the track.

Montreal Victoire

Fresh off their first-ever Walter Cup championship, Montreal's PWHL players were not shy to celebrate in style.

Bryan Adams

Legendary Canadian rocker Bryan Adams was near the action, performing at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Saturday.

Simple Plan

Simple Plan were also in town for a gig. But if you're sad about missing them, you'll get another chance to see the beloved Montreal group when they return for Vans Warped Tour in August

Diplo

This Grammy-winning DJ knows how to get the local crowd going. He was spotted rocking a Habs jersey during his set at Windsor Station for the Maison Sports Illustrated party.

Tyreek Hill

This multitalented NFL player popped in to Soubois for a DJ set.

Alexandra Leclerc

Charles Leclerc's fashion icon wife drew lots of attention at the track — almost as much as her dog, Leo.

Connor McDavid

While we couldn't find a photo of the Edmonton Oilers captain, we can confirm he and his wife Lauren were in Montreal for a partnership with Liquid IV Canada.

Alessia Cara

Canadian pop sensation Alessia Cara closed out the racing weekend with a bang at her outdoor set.

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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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