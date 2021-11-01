News
Happy Monday! Did Bell Canada Mistakenly Set Back The Clock On Some Customers' Phones?
Oh no....
We guarantee you've had a better Monday morning than some Bell Canada customers. The company reported via Twitter that some users "may have experienced an incorrect time change on their phone" on November 1.
So far, it's unclear what exactly could have happened to cause such an accident. Bell says it's investigating the situation. MTL Blog has reached out for more details and will update this article once Bell responds.
Some clients may have experienced an incorrect time change on their phone this morning. Our teams are investigating… https://t.co/svYIAmfeUW— Bell Support (@Bell Support) 1635766937.0
The company has not stated publicly whether the false time change was related to the end of daylight savings time, which is scheduled for November 7.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
