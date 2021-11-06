Montrealers Turn Back The Clocks This Weekend But That's Not A 'Thing' In Parts Of Canada
Daylight saving time is about to end — but some places don't use it.
Get ready for an extra hour of sleep or bar-hopping. Montreal clocks are falling back an hour at 2 a.m. on November 7, as daylight saving time ends, but did you know that not every Canadian city, province and territory participates in this time change?
The idea of abolishing the time change has been in the news for a few years now due to complaints that it causes physical and psychological inconveniences. Places including Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia are toying with the idea of ending twice-yearly time changes just like other parts of Canada already have.
For example, in the northeastern part of la belle province, like in Blanc-Sablon, the time remains the same year-round. This is also the case in Southampton Island in Nunavut.
The entire territory of Yukon experienced its last time change when the clocks sprang forward on March 8, 2020, after the results of a survey showed Yukoners wanted to end seasonal time changes.
According to Time and Date, most Saskatchewan residents don't touch their clocks either, except those in the cities of Creighton and Denare Beach in the eastern part of the province, and Lloydminster at the other end of the province, on the Alberta border.
In British Columbia, five municipalities do not observe the time change in March and November: Creston, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Fort Nelson and Fort St. John.
While Quebec Premier François Legault has said he's "open to looking at" getting rid of daylight saving time, there aren't any plans to do so in the short term. So, for now, remember that in the wee hours of Saturday morning, 2 a.m. will become 1 a.m.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- Ontario Just Passed A Bill To Stop The Clock Change & Is Waiting ... ›
- Happy Monday! Did Bell Canada Mistakenly Set Back The Clock On ... ›
- François Legault Says He's 'Open' To The Idea Of Not Turning Back ... ›