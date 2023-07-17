Hélène Boudreau Got Emotional After Calling Out Her Ex-Boyfriend On Instagram
"I was at my lowest. And I trusted this person."
From the moment three weeks ago that Hélène Boudreau announced she and fellow adult entertainer Jessy Jones had called it quits, their split has not seemed very amicable. Jones, who said he found out he was single at the same time the public did, was quick to discuss their split only hours after online and he's allegedly not stopped.
On July 16, Boudreau took to her Instagram Stories where she seemingly called out her ex and claimed that he has been discussing private details about her on his social platforms.
"It is completely disgusting, a person who speaks about your private life publicly. Totally disgusting," Boudreau said on her Instagram Stories. Although the OnlyFans star did not mention Jones by name, a reasonable inference is that she was referencing her ex-boyfriend given the way she detailed the situation at hand.
"I confided things very secret and very personal to me and he is laughing about it and doing lives," Boudreau continued, using the common expression for live-streamed videos. "And we encourage people like this? We encourage people to degrade others on lives? My entire career I've never spoken about others, always me. Never, ever have I gone on a live or a podcast to talk about the personal life of others or the personal life of my friends."
It was at this point that Boudreau's voice began to crack. "I'm closing my mouth because there are a lot of things that I could say," she said.
Boudreau said that she would not discuss her break-up or the reason behind it, and it appears she is sticking to her guns. During her IG Stories session, Boudreau didn't shed any insight as to why the XXX duo split up. However, she said that she's lost all trust in people.
"I am going to require an NDA from people I am talking to because there's no one you can trust in 2023," she said. "My next boyfriend and my next friends will all have to sign contracts." Boudreau was visibly upset at this point — shedding a few tears on camera.
"How can you do this to someone?" she continued. "I was at my lowest. And I trusted this person."