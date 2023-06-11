Hélène Boudreau Officially Received Her Bachelor's Degree From UQAM & Celebrated In Style
UQAM degree? ✅
From UQAM girl to UQAM graduate, Hélène Boudreau officially received her bachelor's degree from the Université de Quebec à Montreal and celebrated in style. The OnlyFans tycoon took to Instagram on Sunday, June 11, 2023, to share the exciting news, saying that she remains "determined to succeed" at everything she does.
Boudreau gained notoriety back in 2021 when her UQAM graduation photo got a lot of people talking. Boudreau posed in her graduation cap and gown. However, when the opportunity arose, she flashed her breasts in what became a massively viral pic that skyrocketed her to fame. The "scandal" made headlines across Quebec, landing Boudreau interviews with TVA Nouvelles, Tout le monde en parle, and Narcity, among many others.
@iamhely | Instagram
Boudreau did not shy away from her 15 minutes — ensuring that she would capitalize off her newfound popularity and transform it into a lifetime of wealth and she did exactly that. Boudreau launched her OnlyFans career soon after, creating solo, couple and group content. The XXX content creator is currently a top earner on the streaming platform and has collaborated with top names in the adult entertainment industry all while signing her first major porn deal with Bang.
@iamhely | Instagram
Despite rising to fame thanks to her UQAM grad pic, Boudreau never actually walked away with a proper diploma. Boudreau was missing a number of credits in order to complete her degree but made it clear she would be returning to finish what she started. "Today I learned that I'm resuming classes at UQAM to finally finish my bachelor's degree," Hélène wrote in an Instagram post shared back in August 2022. "I took my photos in 2021 but it's finally in 2022 that I will graduate. After all of this adventure with UQAM, I'm ready… Oh yes."
Come January 2023, Boudreau successfully earned her remaining credits to complete her degree in visual arts and media. "Two years after I went to court against my university [UQAM] while I was a student, I finally finished this chapter of my life. It was a hell of a ride. Defy the odds, defy everyone who doesn't believe in you," Boudreau wrote in a post earlier this year.
After receiving her diploma this June, Boudreau celebrated yet another win with her friends, an on-brand cake, and a celebratory dinner. In a clip posted to Boudreau's Instagram Stories, the OnlyFans star can be seen sporting a stunning white dress and a graduation cap — except this time it's for real.
@iamhely | Instagram
"When no one believes in you but you still succeed. Today I received my bachelor's," Boudreau captioned the IG Stories video of her dancing.
@iamhely | Instagram
Boudreau celebrated alongside her boyfriend Jessy Jones and gal pals Jordanie Cournoyer, Manu Grat-ton and Val Jones. The commemorative moment was kicked off with a brunch-filled afternoon with loads of champagne and a cake that could not have been more on-brand.
@iamhely | Instagram
@iamhely | Instagram
The cake was decked out in blue fondant and adorned with a miniature grad cap, the UQAM logo and of course, an hommage to OnlyFans followed by the message "Graduation Hélène Boudreau." Boudreau and her posse later spent a night out in Montreal wining and dining, and rightfully so.
With a degree now under her belt, Boudreau can check off yet another milestone moment. Boudreau plans on continuing with OnlyFans for a few years in hopes of earning enough for early retirement. "I prefer doing this in a limited timeframe this way I can retire earlier," she dished during an Instagram Q&A back in March. "I think we all want to work and retire as fast as possible. If I'm going to destroy my reputation, I am going to do it right and big."
Considering her recent international collaborations and partnerships, a brand new condo and her thriving success on OnlyFans, it's safe to say that Boudreau is on track to do just that.