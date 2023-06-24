Hélène Boudreau Called It Quits — Says She & Ex-Boyfriend Jessy Jones Are Officially 'Single'
"Me and Jessy are no longer together." 💔
Hélène Boudreau took to her Instagram Stories on June 24, 2023, to share that she and Jessy Jones are officially done. The OnlyFans star wrote a quick and vague message to her nearly 300,000 followers saying the two are "no longer together," and that she and Jessy are "both single."
The duo were first acquainted in 2020 when Jones slipped into Boudreau's DM's. "He direct messaged me on Instagram back in 2020. I never answered until 2022. Jessy saw my UQAM photo and wanted to collaborate," Boudreau said.
Boudreau and Jones officially went public last fall, giving her fans and followers a sneak peek into their whirlwind romance.
It appeared as if things were getting serious between the two, especially considering Jones made the move from Los Angeles to Montreal, seemingly to be closer to Boudreau. The two had even decided to move in together at the start of the year. In April 2023, Boudreau announced that she had officially moved into her own condo in Montreal, a plan that was well in the works for a while, so it's safe to say that her move was likely not the cause of their split. But what was?
@iamhely | Instagram
In Boudreau's most recent IG Stories announcement, she said that she would not be sharing any further details regarding her and Jones' split. However, that didn't stop her now ex-boyfriend from getting some things off of his chest.
Only a couple of hours after Boudreau's break-up post, Jones took to his Instagram to say that he found out he was single the way everyone else did. Jones also discussed Boudreau's mental health issues, insinuating her depression was a possible reason for their split.
"I think you've come to learn the same way I learned that I am apparently single," Jones said while laughing. "So...listen. I wish Hélène the best of the best, and that's all I gotta say. I hope she beats her depression. (…) See, mental health problems are important and you got to take care of yourself and if you are depressive, you need to get help, and I wish her [Boudreau] that and more, so…peace," Jones concluded.
@iamhely | Instagram
Boudreau was quick to clap back to Jones' claims, posting another IG Stories moments after her exes. "I'm not getting involved in the immaturity of the thing and I won't respond to anything," Boudreau wrote. "If he decides to put me down and talk about my life loud and clear, that's up to him. I stand by my point and I really wish him well and stop meddling in other people's lives. Especially putting down your ex."
@iamhely | Instagram
"I could show you all the thousands of text messages, why it ended and his big problems, all the events that happened, but I have to be the mature one between us," Boudreau continued. "If he decides to put me down and drag me through the mud in public, that shows you what he's like. That's all I've got to say."