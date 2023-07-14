Here’s The 24/7 Hotline That Supports Victims Of Sexual Violence
For victims and loved ones
There are many resources available so that victims of sexual violence can start their journey to recovery. The Sexual Violence Helpline is the only province-wide, 24/7, bilingual support service that provides any resources regarding sexual violence, for people of any gender identity, and of any age. The resources are available anytime so that victims can get help as soon as something has happened.
People affected by sexual violence are not alone. Among the resources available, the hotline has information regarding places to get health care (for instance related to STI, pregnancy, injury), a safe shelter, assistance if you want to file a complaint with the police, and where to receive emotional support. These resources are in place to assure victims that they have constant support in their time of need.
Sexual Violence Helpline
Courtesy of Sexual Violence Helpline
To learn more about the resources available call Sexual Violence Helpline. It’s available for anyone concerned by sexual violence: victims and their loved ones. Phone counsellors are available 24/7 at 1-888-933-9007.