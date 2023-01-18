Here's When To Book Your 2023 Vacation According To Experts — It's Sooner Than You'd Think
In the same way that planning ahead for your time off this year could double your vacation time, experts advise booking your 2023 travel well in advance to ensure you have flight and hotel options.
With travel volumes expected to skyrocket this year, Expedia's homestay app, Vrbo, has revealed book-by dates for peak seasons when travellers are most active and rates are at their highest.
"All of these dates are two weeks earlier than they were in years past. Those two weeks can make or break snagging a coveted mountain cabin for a spring break ski trip or a beachside cottage for that annual summer vacation," said Expedia spokesperson Melanie Fish.
"If you're looking to book a private vacation home for a major holiday in 2023, mark your calendars with Vrbo's book-by dates," she advised.
Booking early ensures more flexible cancellation policies — the most flexible policies allow travellers to cancel their booking up to 14 days before check-in for a full refund. It also helps to speak directly with a hotel agent in advance to ensure you're getting the best price.
Putting more advance thought into when and where you travel can also avoid trips to places under travel advisory by the federal government.
Here are Vrbo's book-by dates for your 2023 vacation:
- Reading Week: Book by January 30
- National Patriot's Day weekend: Book by April 6
- Summer: Book by April 17
- Canada Day weekend: Book by May 10
- Labour Day weekend: Book by July 14
- Ski season: Book by October 16
- Winter break: Book by November 3