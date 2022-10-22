The Top Winter Destinations For Canadians Were Ranked & The #1 Spot Will Surprise You
Snowbirds LOVE one hot spot in particular. ☀️
Canada's winter weather forecast is calling for some icy temps this year, so you might be inclined to book a vacation down south to escape the cold. Well, following Canada's decision to axe its international travel restrictions, you can now unleash your inner snowbird with a little more ease and these are some of the top destinations to head to.
VRBO released its first-ever list of best winter sun escapes Canadians can travel to during the winter months and 10 hot spots south of the border made the cut. While you might think sunny locations such as the Bahamas, Mexico, Dominican Republic or other fabulous Caribbean islands would lead the list, the United States actually takes the cake with eight out of the 10 destinations.
VRBO's list consists of "show-stopping" private vacation homes in each locale and took into consideration "premium amenities, ample space and outstanding reviews" to formulate its list. So, who made the top three?
Well, Canadians will want to check out Akumal, Mexico, located in the stunning Mayan Riviera. VRBO recommends staying in this modern home that includes a "rooftop sun deck, hand-painted murals and a lush, tropical enclosed yard featuring a plunge pool, spa and outdoor dining." Pretty swanky, right?
Destin, Florida came second on the list. With impressive views of the Gulf Coast and gorgeous emerald beaches, it's no surprise the neighbourhood of Destiny West is such a hot spot for Canadians.
Next up on the list is Galveston, Texas. Mhm, Texas! Located in the heart of Beachside Village, VRBO suggests this airy coastal estate that has both character and comfort along with easy beach access.
The sunny spots don't end there. Here's the full list of destinations Canadians flock to when those temps just get too cold to handle:
- Akumal, Mexico
- Destin, Florida
- Galveston, Texas
- Guanacaste, Costa Rica
- Maui, Hawaii
- Palm Springs, California
- Pheonix, Arizona
- Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- South Padre Island, Texas
