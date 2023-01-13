Canada Has Issued Travel Advisories For These Popular Vacation Spots In 2023
Just because you can go, doesn't always mean you should.
Globetrotters who are still mapping out vacation plans in 2023 may find some popular destinations are now off-limits or ill-advised by the federal government. Canada issued a number of travel advisories in January, calling for caution on trips to Mexico and reinstating restrictions for people arriving from China.
Here are some of the top tourist spots under a federal travel advisory, due to safety and health-related concerns:
Mexico
\u201c\u26a0\ufe0f Canadians in #Mexico \u26a0\ufe0f\nThere is widespread violence in #Sinaloa State since the arrest of a cartel leader. The Culiac\u00e1n and Mazatl\u00e1n airports are closed. If you are there, limit your movements and shelter in place if possible. More info \u25b6\ufe0fhttps://t.co/wVdAxQDbsG\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1672955411
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Why: All non-essential travel to over a dozen regions of Mexico is not recommended: "due to high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping." Some Canadians have reportedly been physically and sexually assaulted in the country. Travellers are advised to avoid going out at night, stay in tourist areas and remain vigilant at all times.
China
\u201cCanadians in #China! Due to COVID-19 Canada\u2019s Embassy and consulates are limiting in-person consular services. For more information: https://t.co/R3d5olKSC0\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1671116648
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: The federal government is advising caution when visiting China "due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws." While COVID-19 cases went down briefly, a resurgence in recent weeks has led to abrupt lockdowns, isolation requirements and flight suspensions. If you get caught up in pandemic policies, "the embassy and consulates of Canada have extremely limited ability to intervene on your behalf."
Jamaica
\u201cThe government of #Jamaica has reinstated the state of emergency in certain parishes until January 11 due to increased violence and gang-related crimes. \n\nFor more information: https://t.co/fofnZgWVR3\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1672263871
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: Visits to the Caribbean nation are under advisement "due to the high level of violent crime," including armed robbery and murder. Both large cities and tourist areas, including parts of Kingston and Montego Bay, are implicated. Travellers are advised to avoid walking alone, even during the day, and to avoid visiting isolated areas and beaches.
Brazil
\u201cDemonstrations and roadblocks are likely across #Brazil in the coming days and weeks, including in #S\u00e3oPaulo. Avoid large gatherings and don\u2019t attempt to cross road blockades. More details here: https://t.co/xFu9nyPipl\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1673386188
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: Canadian travellers looking to explore Brazil are advised to take extra care "due to high crime rates and regular incidents of gang-related and other violence in urban areas." The federal government warns that incidents are most common in urban parts of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Recife and Salvador. But the capital of Brasilia is under particular scrutiny right now due to violent demonstrations on January 8.
Peru
\u201cUpdate for Canadians in #Peru: A curfew is in effect from 8 PM to 4 AM in #Puno until January 13. The airport in #Ayacucho suspended operations. \n\nConsult our travel advice regularly for any updates: https://t.co/PlXTt84Tm8\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1673391377
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Why: The federal government advises that Canadian travellers avoid non-essential visits to Peru due to "high levels of crime, as well as social conflicts and strikes that may occur across the country." Conflicts have broken out in multiple regions and along the border with Colombia and Ecuador, increasing threats of guerilla activity and landmines.