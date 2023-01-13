Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
canada travel advisory

Canada Has Issued Travel Advisories For These Popular Vacation Spots In 2023

Just because you can go, doesn't always mean you should.

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​A gloved hand holds a Canadian passport. Right: The Parliament of Canada.

A gloved hand holds a Canadian passport. Right: The Parliament of Canada.

Rogerio Bernardo | Dreamstime, Jiawangkun | Dreamstime

Globetrotters who are still mapping out vacation plans in 2023 may find some popular destinations are now off-limits or ill-advised by the federal government. Canada issued a number of travel advisories in January, calling for caution on trips to Mexico and reinstating restrictions for people arriving from China.

Here are some of the top tourist spots under a federal travel advisory, due to safety and health-related concerns:

Mexico

Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)

Why: All non-essential travel to over a dozen regions of Mexico is not recommended: "due to high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping." Some Canadians have reportedly been physically and sexually assaulted in the country. Travellers are advised to avoid going out at night, stay in tourist areas and remain vigilant at all times.

More

China

​Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution

Why: The federal government is advising caution when visiting China "due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws." While COVID-19 cases went down briefly, a resurgence in recent weeks has led to abrupt lockdowns, isolation requirements and flight suspensions. If you get caught up in pandemic policies, "the embassy and consulates of Canada have extremely limited ability to intervene on your behalf."

More

Jamaica

Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution

Why: Visits to the Caribbean nation are under advisement "due to the high level of violent crime," including armed robbery and murder. Both large cities and tourist areas, including parts of Kingston and Montego Bay, are implicated. Travellers are advised to avoid walking alone, even during the day, and to avoid visiting isolated areas and beaches.

More

Brazil

Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution

Why: Canadian travellers looking to explore Brazil are advised to take extra care "due to high crime rates and regular incidents of gang-related and other violence in urban areas." The federal government warns that incidents are most common in urban parts of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Recife and Salvador. But the capital of Brasilia is under particular scrutiny right now due to violent demonstrations on January 8.

More

Peru

Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)

Why: The federal government advises that Canadian travellers avoid non-essential visits to Peru due to "high levels of crime, as well as social conflicts and strikes that may occur across the country." Conflicts have broken out in multiple regions and along the border with Colombia and Ecuador, increasing threats of guerilla activity and landmines.

More

From Your Site Articles
    Sofia Misenheimer
    MTL Blog, Associate Editor
    Sofia Misenheimer is an Associate Editor for MTL Blog focused on gas prices in Montreal and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...