This Hidden Café In A Greenhouse 1 Hour From Montreal Is The Perfect Place To Escape
A secret spot to impress your date or relax solo with a good book. 🌸
Whether you want to immerse yourself in the feeling of spring all year round or you're trying to avoid seeing anyone you know, there's a café hidden away in a greenhouse in Drummondville, about an hour from Montreal, that should definitely be on your bucket list.
Tucked away amongst the foliage, Rose Café is the perfect place to sip amazing coffee, eat a delicious meal and escape the hustle and bustle, exchanging city life for Garden of Eden vibes. You can also impress a date by bringing them to this secret spot that a lot of Montrealers don't know about.
The drink menu includes all your favourite caffeinated beverages, plus some specialty drinks like a roasted hazelnut and cocoa latte. Yum!
For food, there are croque monsieurs, burritos, gourmet salads and lots of sandwich options. This is a vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurant, so you'll also find plenty of plant-based options, such as their house vegan sandwich made with beetroot bread, marinated tofu, hummus, pickles, olives, tomatoes and salad fresh from the greenhouses.
On a sunny day, you can also take a walk around the greenhouse terrasse and enjoy the beautiful plants and flowers all around you.
Rose Café makes an ideal pitstop between Quebec City and Montreal, so you can get lunch and clear your mind before heading back to reality.
Rose Café
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Coffee and local, vegan/vegetarian-friendly menu
Address: 210, boul. Lemire O., Drummondville, QC