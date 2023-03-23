IGA & Rachelle Béry Now Have A New Rewards Program — Here's How Scene+ Works
Your grocery shops could get marginally cheaper!
Frequent grocery shoppers and rebate lovers rejoice: loyalty program Scene+ has arrived in Quebec. The program applies in-person at IGA, Rachelle Béry, Les Marchés Tradition and online through IGA's Voilà service— all stores under the umbrella of Empire, the conglomerate behind Sobey's.
You'll now be able to earn points while shopping for essentials, which you can redeem at the same grocery stores. For every thousand Scene+ points a customer earns, they'll get $10 off at the participating grocery stores.
Members can also apply the points to trips booked through Expedia and Apple and Best Buy purchases.
To earn Scene+ points, you can sign up at mesoffresiga.ca to get weekly, personalized offers from various brands. Scene+ members get their own deal flyers and special pricing on items with Scene+ labels.
For a faster point-accumulation process, using a Scotiabank Scene+ credit or debit card is the way to go.
"Customers at Empire's corporate and franchise stores in Atlantic Canada, Ontario, and the rest of Western Canada have been delighted to earn and redeem points as often as they want," Tracey Pearce, the president of Scene+, said in a recent press release.
"We are excited about the extension of the incredible value of this program to our members in Quebec as Empire concludes the fourth phase of its Scene+ rollout across Canada."
The program has shifted gears from entertainment-oriented to lifestyle-oriented rewards like banking products from Scotiabank, movies from Cineplex, and Home Hardware gear to spruce up your little slice of Montreal.
You'll also be able to redeem points for "trip planning with Scene+ Travel, powered by Expedia," and shopping at brands including Best Buy and Apple.