Tim Hortons Just Made It Easier Than Ever To Spend Way Too Much Money At Tim Hortons
It could mean shorter wait times too.💸
You can now pay for your Tim Hortons order and earn rewards points without ever opening your wallet and taking time to consider the financial weight of your daily coffee and donut order.
A new "Scan & Pay" feature on the fast-food chain's app allows Tim Hortons Rewards members to integrate their credit card info and make an in-café or drive-thru purchase with a single swipe of their phones — and get rewards points in the process.
Customers can activate Scan & Pay by tapping the "scan" option in the app, adding one or more payment methods and flipping the Scan & Pay switch. In a press release, Tim Hortons assures "all transactions made using Scan & Pay are secure and encrypted."
That newfound ease of ordering might make for some treacherously guilt-free purchases.
"If you imagine the time it takes to scan for Tims Rewards, then pull out your wallet, find your preferred card to pay with or the right amount of cash for your order — and potentially get change back — that's all time that you're saving with Scan & Pay," Timmies Senior Vice President of Consumer Goods, Digital and Loyalty Markus Sturm said in the release.
He added that widespread use of Scan & Pay might make for some shorter wait times, too.
New Tim Hortons Scan & Pay feature.CNW Group/Tim Hortons
To get people to start using the new feature, Tim Hortons will (for an undefined "limited time") give 10 rewards points to customers when they use Scan & Pay for the first time.
"Tims restaurant owners and their team members pride themselves on delivering an exceptional guest experience – and that includes quick and friendly service day in and day out," Sturm added.
"We're making that experience even better with the speed and convenience of Scan & Pay, which is going to make their trips to Tims even better."