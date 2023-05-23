Metro, Super C, Jean Coutu & Others Are Launching A New 'More Generous' Rewards Program
Here's how it works.
Metro is launching a new rewards program it promises is "more personalized and more generous." Dubbed Moi, the program will launch at all Metro and Super C grocery stores, Brunet and Jean Coutu pharmacies, as well as Première Moisson.
That's a total of almost 900 stores, pharmacies and bakeries, representing "the largest network of food and pharmacy in Quebec," according to Metro VP of Marketing Alain Tadros.
"The launch of Moi marks a major milestone in the company's overall digital strategy as for the first time, customers will be able to take full advantage of the complementary nature of our food and pharmacy networks," Tadros stated in a press release. "We are thus uniting the voices of five major retailers where 97% of Quebec households shop during the year."
Moi works simply. Customers accumulate points "for every dollar spent" at the participating stores. When their balance gets to 500, they can redeem the points and apply them against their purchases.
In addition, a new Moi RBC Visa credit card will offer, per the press release, "double the Moi points earned on eligible purchases" in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, plus lesser points on all other purchases. Other card benefits Metro highlights include "exclusive savings and offers" from Lowe's, Petro-Canada, Réno Dépôt and RONA.
The introduction of Moi follows the collapse of the Air Miles rewards program, which once counted Jean Coutu as a partner.
Moi launches on May 25. Customers can sign up at moiprogram.ca or on the Moi apps from each member's business.