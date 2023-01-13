IKEA Is Recalling A Mirror Line Due To Faulty Wall Mounts & You Can Get A Fix Or A Refund
The recall includes LETTAN mirrors in multiple sizes.
IKEA is recalling wall mirrors from the LETTAN series, due to malfunctioning wall fittings. Customers with an affected mirror — date stamped between 1901 and 2105 — are being asked to stop using the product.
Anyone who bought the mirror can order complimentary replacement fittings or return the item for a full refund. The recall encompasses LETTAN mirrors sized 60 by 96 cm, 80 by 96 cm and 100 by 96 cm.
"It has come to our attention that some of the fittings that attach LETTAN mirrors to the wall have been breaking. This has in turn led to some mirrors unexpectedly falling," reads an IKEA statement.
\u201c#RECALL: Do you have LETTAN Mirror from IKEA? Find out about the recall and what to do: https://t.co/yZFGLRjZvo\u201d— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1673560835
Customers who opt to get new fittings for the product must contact the furniture retailer online or by phone at 1-800-661-9807 and reference the product number 139298/1.
Those who want a refund instead must return their LETTAN mirror to an IKEA store in Canada. No receipt is needed to get your money back.
"As of January 11, the company has received no incidents or reports of injury in Canada," according to a recall announcement by Health Canada.
However, around 55 incidents of mirrors falling from "what appear to be breaking wall fittings" have been reported worldwide. The federal agency indicates that the accidents have resulted in minor property damage and one minor injury.