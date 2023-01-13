Search on MTL Blog

ikea canada recall

IKEA Is Recalling A Mirror Line Due To Faulty Wall Mounts & You Can Get A Fix Or A Refund

The recall includes LETTAN mirrors in multiple sizes.

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​IKEA store front sign.

MrFly | Dreamstime

IKEA is recalling wall mirrors from the LETTAN series, due to malfunctioning wall fittings. Customers with an affected mirror — date stamped between 1901 and 2105 — are being asked to stop using the product.

Anyone who bought the mirror can order complimentary replacement fittings or return the item for a full refund. The recall encompasses LETTAN mirrors sized 60 by 96 cm, 80 by 96 cm and 100 by 96 cm.

"It has come to our attention that some of the fittings that attach LETTAN mirrors to the wall have been breaking. This has in turn led to some mirrors unexpectedly falling," reads an IKEA statement.

Customers who opt to get new fittings for the product must contact the furniture retailer online or by phone at 1-800-661-9807 and reference the product number 139298/1.

Those who want a refund instead must return their LETTAN mirror to an IKEA store in Canada. No receipt is needed to get your money back.

"As of January 11, the company has received no incidents or reports of injury in Canada," according to a recall announcement by Health Canada.

However, around 55 incidents of mirrors falling from "what appear to be breaking wall fittings" have been reported worldwide. The federal agency indicates that the accidents have resulted in minor property damage and one minor injury.

    Sofia Misenheimer is an Associate Editor for MTL Blog focused on gas prices in Montreal and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
