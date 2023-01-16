Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
health canada

Health Canada Recalled These St-Hubert Chicken Nuggets Sold In Quebec Due To Wood Presence

It's not the first time they've been recalled.

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​The frozen food section at a grocery store.

The frozen food section at a grocery store.

Anthony Aneese Totah Jr | Dreamstime

We may never know if a tree that falls in a forest when no one is around to hear it makes a sound. If parts of a tree fall into a food product, however, the government certainly does.

A popular kind of St-Hubert chicken breast nuggets sold in Quebec is being recalled over the presence of wood pieces. Health Canada logged the announcement on January 13, warning of 'extraneous material' found in the frozen food.

The recall applies to the 600 g yellow boxes of chicken nuggets from St-Hubert, along with Cavalier brand nuggets, packaged by Olymel.

Consumers in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, where the nuggets were sold, are advised to axe the wood-contaminated foods from their freezers.

"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products," warns the government agency.

St-Hubert chicken breast nuggets.St-Hubert chicken breast nuggets.St-Hubert

The St-Hubert nuggets are marked with "best buy" dates of "2024 MR 12" and "2024 JL 01." The universal product code (UPC) of the affected item is 0 66701 01109 7.

The Cavalier item in question are 4 kg boxes packaged on:
  • 2022-09-09
  • 2022-11-14
  • 2022-11-24

Unfortunately, it's not the first time the St-Hubert nuggets are being recalled. Health Canada issued a similar warning in 2019 over the presence of bone fragments in the product.

From Your Site Articles
    Sofia Misenheimer
    MTL Blog, Associate Editor
    Sofia Misenheimer is an Associate Editor for MTL Blog focused on gas prices in Montreal and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...