Health Canada Recalled These St-Hubert Chicken Nuggets Sold In Quebec Due To Wood Presence
It's not the first time they've been recalled.
We may never know if a tree that falls in a forest when no one is around to hear it makes a sound. If parts of a tree fall into a food product, however, the government certainly does.
A popular kind of St-Hubert chicken breast nuggets sold in Quebec is being recalled over the presence of wood pieces. Health Canada logged the announcement on January 13, warning of 'extraneous material' found in the frozen food.
The recall applies to the 600 g yellow boxes of chicken nuggets from St-Hubert, along with Cavalier brand nuggets, packaged by Olymel.
Consumers in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, where the nuggets were sold, are advised to axe the wood-contaminated foods from their freezers.
"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products," warns the government agency.
The St-Hubert nuggets are marked with "best buy" dates of "2024 MR 12" and "2024 JL 01." The universal product code (UPC) of the affected item is 0 66701 01109 7.
Unfortunately, it's not the first time the St-Hubert nuggets are being recalled. Health Canada issued a similar warning in 2019 over the presence of bone fragments in the product.