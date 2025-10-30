How to make your Halloween in Montreal more inclusive, accessible and super fun
Expert tips from Mars to make your spooky setup barrier-free, pet-friendly and full of treats for everyone.
Ghosts, goblins and ghouls aren't the only ones getting ready for Halloween — Quebecers are, too! But while the spooky spirit is alive and well, new data shows there's still a confidence gap when it comes to hosting accessible celebrations.
According to Mars Canada's 2025 Spooktacular Trends Report, 59% of Quebecers plan to celebrate this year. And that doesn't just mean handing out candy: Gen Z and millennial Canadians are more likely to trick-or-treat (42%) than provide their own treats (40%).
Yet while excitement is sky-high, there's still work to do to make Halloween celebrations more inclusive for everyone.
In fact, 80% of trick-or-treat hosts across Canada say they don't feel confident creating accessible setups for those with disabilities, often because of concerns about stairs, lack of information, or fear of "doing it wrong."
Stats from Mars Canada's 2025 Spooktacular Trends Report.Courtesy of Mars
That's why this year, Mars Canada is supporting Treat Accessibly and VCA Canada, proudly part of Mars, to share simple tips that can help make the night more welcoming for everyone — pets included!
Here are a few easy ways to create a more inclusive and pet-friendly Halloween:
Set up at the end of your driveway
Avoid stairs and doorbells by placing your candy table in an easy-to-access spot. It helps trick-or-treaters with mobility challenges, while also keeping your pets from getting startled by constant knocks or ringing.
Swap strobe lights for soft glow
Sensory-friendly lighting makes your setup more comfortable for everyone. Try steady amber bulbs or softly-flickering lanterns instead of strobe effects to keep things spooky yet stress-free.
Create a 'pet chill zone'
If your furry friend gets nervous with the excitement outside, give them a cozy space indoors with their favourite blanket, toy or treat.
Keep candy out of paw's reach
Chocolate and candies can be toxic to pets, so stash your sweets somewhere safe. If your pet does get into the candy bowl, it's best to call your vet right away.
Halloween is all about community, and these small actions help ensure everyone can enjoy the fun.
To learn more, check out Mars Canada's Spooktacular Trends Report and visit Treat Accessibly's website for extra ideas on creating a barrier-free trick-or-treating experience.
Happy (almost) Halloween!