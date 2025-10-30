Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

How to make your Halloween in Montreal more inclusive, accessible and super fun

Expert tips from Mars to make your spooky setup barrier-free, pet-friendly and full of treats for everyone.

Jack-o'-lantern bucket with Skittles candy. Right: Assorted Twix, Snickers, M&M’s, and Mars bars.

Halloween pumpkin filled with Skittles. Right: Mars Halloween candy mix.

Ghosts, goblins and ghouls aren't the only ones getting ready for Halloween — Quebecers are, too! But while the spooky spirit is alive and well, new data shows there's still a confidence gap when it comes to hosting accessible celebrations.

According to Mars Canada's 2025 Spooktacular Trends Report, 59% of Quebecers plan to celebrate this year. And that doesn't just mean handing out candy: Gen Z and millennial Canadians are more likely to trick-or-treat (42%) than provide their own treats (40%).

Yet while excitement is sky-high, there's still work to do to make Halloween celebrations more inclusive for everyone.

In fact, 80% of trick-or-treat hosts across Canada say they don't feel confident creating accessible setups for those with disabilities, often because of concerns about stairs, lack of information, or fear of "doing it wrong."

Two infographic images. On the left, an illustration of a person walking with a cane on a path, beside which are two pumpkins. The text says "Most trick-or-treat hosts (80%) do not feel confident hosting an accessible set-up for those with disabilities. Right: Three info tiles in a stack. The top one, with an illustration of a brain, says "34% of trick-or-treat hosts dva enever thought of or considered it. The second says "32% say there are physical barriers to their front door. The final one says 22% aren't sure what's required or lack information. Stats from Mars Canada's 2025 Spooktacular Trends Report.Courtesy of Mars

That's why this year, Mars Canada is supporting Treat Accessibly and VCA Canada, proudly part of Mars, to share simple tips that can help make the night more welcoming for everyone — pets included!

Here are a few easy ways to create a more inclusive and pet-friendly Halloween:

Set up at the end of your driveway

Avoid stairs and doorbells by placing your candy table in an easy-to-access spot. It helps trick-or-treaters with mobility challenges, while also keeping your pets from getting startled by constant knocks or ringing.

Swap strobe lights for soft glow

Sensory-friendly lighting makes your setup more comfortable for everyone. Try steady amber bulbs or softly-flickering lanterns instead of strobe effects to keep things spooky yet stress-free.

Create a 'pet chill zone'

If your furry friend gets nervous with the excitement outside, give them a cozy space indoors with their favourite blanket, toy or treat.

Keep candy out of paw's reach

Chocolate and candies can be toxic to pets, so stash your sweets somewhere safe. If your pet does get into the candy bowl, it's best to call your vet right away.

Halloween is all about community, and these small actions help ensure everyone can enjoy the fun.

To learn more, check out Mars Canada's Spooktacular Trends Report and visit Treat Accessibly's website for extra ideas on creating a barrier-free trick-or-treating experience.

Happy (almost) Halloween!

