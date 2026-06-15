'Boyfriend duties': Justin Trudeau explained why he chose USA over Canada at the World Cup

"You know who I'm rooting for."

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry at the 2026 World Cup.

His absence from the Canadian game didn't go unnoticed by folks north of the border, and Trudeau addressed it himself on X the following evening.

@katyperry | Instagram
Senior Writer

Justin Trudeau was in the stands at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 12 for the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, where his pop star girlfriend Katy Perry performed ahead of the United States' inaugural match of the tournament.

The same night, Canada was kicking off its own World Cup campaign in Toronto against Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field, without its most famous ex-prime minister in attendance.

His absence from the Canadian game didn't go unnoticed by folks north of the border, and Trudeau addressed it himself on X the following evening.

"Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call," he wrote. "But you know who I'm rooting for to take the Cup."

For those who haven't been paying attention, the ex-world leader and singer have been an item for nearly a year now.

The two were first spotted together at Le Violon in Montreal last July. From there things moved quickly and pretty openly. Trudeau showed up at Perry's Bell Centre show just days after they met, paparazzi caught them kissing on a yacht in California by October, and they celebrated her birthday together in Paris in November. A diplomatic trip to Japan followed, then dinner at Leméac in Outremont in February, and Coachella in the spring.

Just last week they made their first red carpet appearance together at the Tribeca Festival premiere of Perry's concert film in New York, where she called the 54-year-old "the love of my life."

And when it comes to crossing international lines, Perry, for her part, seems to have no trouble embracing both sides of the border. In a video posted to Instagram around the time of the opening ceremony, she held up a Canadian and an American pin. "It's not just a pin, it's a lifestyle," she said, to laughter from Trudeau and the people around them.

Canada's next World Cup match is June 18 in Vancouver. The US plays Australia in Seattle the following day, so Trudeau should be off the hook for that one.


This story was inspired by the article "FIFA 2026 : Justin Trudeau se défend d'avoir assisté au match des USA et non du Canada" which was originally published on Narcity.

From Your Site Articles
justin trudeau katy perry justin trudeau katy perry fifa world cup canada news
News
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Quebec has a dreamy crystal mine and you can pick handfuls of sparkling gems

Add this unique activity to your summer bucket list ASAP. 💎

6 class actions that could put money back in your pocket if you live in Quebec

One could pay out up to $5,000.

Montreal's second airport is now open and half the metro area can reach it faster than YUL

The airport's terminal has nine boarding gates and a 900-seat waiting lounge.

8 incredible Montreal Italian restaurants where you can feast like you're in Rome

No plane ticket required.

Montreal has a European beer spa and you can soak in beer baths while you sip

It's a boozy way to get pampered.

A Canadian Tire in Montreal is selling an alien statue for $750 and people are very confused

So many questions.

The 7 types of people you'll definitely date if you live in Montreal, according to a local

Mayyybe taken from personal experience?

Maxi vs. Super C: Which grocery store is actually cheaper for Montrealers this summer

Are you overpaying for BBQ essentials?