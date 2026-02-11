Trudeau & Katy Perry were spotted having a 'private moment' in this MTL restaurant (PHOTOS)
Is she moving to Montreal with him?
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are back in Montreal, and they're not exactly flying under the radar.
On Tuesday, Instagram user Léa Stréliski posted a video recounting her experience with the couple at what commenters identified as Leméac, a popular French bistro in Outremont. According to Stréliski, her attempt to get a photo with the pop star didn't exactly go as planned.
Stréliski says she first noticed the former Canadian prime minister, but got more excited once she spotted Perry across from him. Her 11-year-old daughter is a huge fan of the American singer, so she decided to approach their table.
"I'm so sorry to bother you. It's just that if I don't ask for a picture, my daughter will kill me," Stréliski — sister of famous Canadian pianist Alexandra Stréliski — told Perry.
Perry shook her hand, which is when Stréliski realized she should probably acknowledge the former PM sitting right there.
"I was like, 'oh hi, Mr. Trudeau. I just wanted to ask for a photo with your girlfriend,'" she said in the video.
That's when Trudeau politely shut it down, telling Stréliski that he and Perry were having a "private moment."
"I was denied by my former Prime Minister," she joked.
Perry made up for it, though, asking for Stréliski's daughter's name and offering to sign something for her.
Katy Perry's autograph, gifted to Stréliski.@leastreliski | Instagram
Stréliski couldn't help but laugh at how the whole thing played out.
"Imagine she would've granted me a photo. I would've had to give my phone to Justin," she said. "I would've won the internet."
Before leaving the restaurant, Stréliski managed to sneak a few photos of the pair.
Katy Perry having lunch in Montreal.@leastreliski | Instagram
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry leaving Leméac on Avenue Laurier. @leastreliski | Instagram
If the location is accurate, the Leméac sighting would mark a full-circle moment for the famous couple. Their first "public" appearance together happened back in July at Le Violon, a 50-seat Plateau restaurant where they were photographed sharing cocktails and plates at a window table.
The relationship moved quickly from there. Trudeau and Perry were spotted at Taverne Atlantic later that night, then the 53-year-old showed up at her Bell Centre concert with his daughter a few days later. By October, photos emerged of them kissing on Perry's yacht in California. Trudeau joined Perry for her birthday in Paris in November. She also accompanied him to a diplomatic meeting with Japan's former Prime Minister in December.
Since then, Perry has shared multiple social media posts featuring the couple's adventures.
To make matters even more interesting, earlier this week, land registry documents obtained by Narcity Quebec revealed that Trudeau has purchased a two-storey home in Outremont for $4,260,000 — nearly $1.73 million below its assessed value of $5,990,000. The nearly century-old mansion sits on over 13,600 square feet of land in one of Montreal's priciest neighbourhoods.
The notarized documents made no mention of Perry, but given how serious their relationship appears to be and how often they're being spotted around the city, it wouldn't be surprising if she becomes a regular presence in the area.