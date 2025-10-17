Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

'There was a weird energy:' A Montreal chef opened up about serving Trudeau and Katy Perry

"It took on a world of its own."

Justin Trudeau eating dinner with Katy Perry. Right: Chef Danny Smiles

In a new interview with CBC, Le Violon partner and executive chef Danny Smiles described how quickly the room changed once Perry and Trudeau sat down for their meal.

Submitted by verified source to MTL Blog, Le Violon
Senior Writer

A romance between former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry is something very few of us had on our 2025 bingo cards. Now, the chef who served them during their viral Montreal dinner date is weighing in.

It all started back in July at Le Violon, a 50-seat Plateau restaurant on rue Marquette that was recently named Canada's "best new restaurant." The ex-world leader and singer were photographed at a window table with cocktails and a few shared plates. And within hours, the sighting was everywhere, thanks to TMZ.

In a new interview with CBC, Le Violon partner and executive chef Danny Smiles described how quickly the vibe shifted once Perry and Trudeau sat down for their meal. "There was a weird energy in the room," he said. "That's all people were talking about."

Smiles, a former Top Chef Canada finalist, called the guests "lovely," but admitted the attention wasn't exactly the kind a kitchen wants to be remembered for. "It took on a world of its own," he said. "I hope we're just not known for the restaurant that Justin and Katy ate at."

But given the fact that Smiles' restaurant was recently recognized by the Michelin Guide, we'd argue that Le Violon's hype goes beyond celebrity sightings.

From there, the story moved fast. Later that same night, Trudeau and Perry were spotted at Taverne Atlantic for a nightcap. Then, a few nights later, Trudeau turned up at Perry's Bell Centre show with his daughter Ella-Grace. Fan-shot clips showed him near the front of the stage, smiling and singing along.

And the rumours kept rolling.

By the fall, things got more physical over in California. Photos published by the Daily Mail on October 11 appear to show Perry, who recently separated from actor Orlando Bloom, and the 50-year-old Ottawa native kissing on a yacht off Santa Barbara.

Neither Trudeau nor Perry has commented on the rumours yet, but if this keeps going, don't be surprised if that Le Violon window table gets booked for their anniversary next July.

    Alexander Sciola
    Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

