Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry were caught making out on a picnic blanket (VIDEO)

So much PDA.

Justin Trudeau having a beer. Right: Katy Perry sipping a drink.

The two were lying in the grass at a Santa Barbara park, making out on a picnic blanket like a couple of teenagers.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @katyperry | Instagram
Senior Writer

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are having one hell of a week.

On Friday, the former Canadian prime minister was sitting in the stands at SoFi Stadium watching his pop star girlfriend headline the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in front of the entire planet. By Sunday, the two were lying in the grass at a Santa Barbara park, making out on a picnic blanket like a couple of teenagers.

According to a new TMZ report, Perry pulled up to the park in her Moke, the little open-air electric beach cruiser she's been spotted in around California, and the two set up on a checkered blanket with food and all the time in the world.

Perry wore a white tee, striped pants and a sun hat. Trudeau, 54, kept it casual in a green tee, dark shorts and sunglasses. Both in flip-flops. Their respective kids reportedly came along for the afternoon, too. But whenever those kids weren't around? The cameras caught them kissing. More than once.

For anyone who's been following these two since the beginning, none of this is especially surprising. The couple was first spotted together at Le Violon in Montreal last July, and they have essentially not stopped making headlines since. By October, paparazzi had caught them kissing on a yacht in California. They spent her birthday together in Paris in November, took a diplomatic trip to Japan shortly after, and were back in Montreal for dinner at Leméac in Outremont in February. Then came Coachella in the spring.

Last week they walked their first red carpet together at the Tribeca Festival premiere of Perry's concert film in New York, where she looked over at him and told the crowd she is "very in love" and called him the love of her life.

While it's unclear if they're ready to take their relationship to the next level — though there have been some reports of her wanting to move into to his new home for a portion of the year — it's safe to say summer's only getting started for these two.

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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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