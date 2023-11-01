L'Oréal's Beauty Outlet Sale Is Coming To Montreal This Week
You can save up to 80%!
Twice or thrice a year, the beauty extravaganza comes to Montreal thanks to L'Oréal Canada's Beauty Outlet Sale. From November 1 to December 10, you can enjoy discounts that will make your wallet smile – up to a whopping 80% off on your beloved beauty products. From skincare that'll make your complexion glow, hair care that'll turn heads, and makeup that'll work magic to fragrances that'll leave an unforgettable trail.
Fan of luxury names like YSL, Lancôme, Urban Decay, Armani, or you swear by the professional finesse of L'Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, and Pureology, or you simply adore the everyday essentials from Vichy, Maybelline, and NYX – it's all here, and it's all affordable. But wait, there's one thing to do before you go! This is an exclusive sale by invite only, so make sure you register on their page to access the biggest beauty bargains of the season.
L'Oréal's Beauty Outlet Sale
Courtesy of L'Oréal Beauty Outlet Canada
Discounts: 30% to 80% off
When: November 1 to December 10
Address: 7215 Trans-Canada Hwy, Saint-Laurent, QC
Why You Need To Go: The L'Oréal Beauty Outlet Sale is your chance to stock up on beauty essentials, indulge in luxurious treats, and leave with a smile on your face – and in your wallet. You can share your finds, your must-haves, and your beauty hauls with fellow beauty enthusiasts with #LOREALCANADAVENTEBEAUTE.