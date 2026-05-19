Montreal's La Ronde has new prices and longer hours for summer 2026 — Here's what's changing
Some seasons passes give you access to other parks.
La Ronde is opening its 2026 season under new ownership, and for Montrealers planning a visit this summer, a few things look different.
The park officially opened May 16 under La Ronde Operations Inc., a company owned by Kieran Burke, following the completion of a deal first announced earlier this year.
Burke isn't new to the park. He previously served as chairman and CEO of Six Flags and negotiated La Ronde's original lease with the City of Montreal. He also runs Village Vacances Valcartier, Calypso Waterpark, and Wet'n'Wild, among 14 properties across Canada and the US.
New season passes
The biggest change for 2026 is the introduction of two new passport tiers. The Gold Passport ($79.99) and Prestige Passport ($134.99) both include unlimited summer access to three outdoor waterparks: Calypso (until July 9), Valcartier (until August 30), and Wet'n'Wild Toronto (until September 13). That multi-park access is new this year and a direct result of Burke's expanded network.
The Gold Passport also comes with discounted parking, access to Fright Fest, and private ride access for one hour on select dates in July and August. Buy before June 14 and you get two free bring-a-friend tickets.
The Prestige Passport adds complimentary VIP parking, priority park entrance, and two free friend tickets with no purchase deadline attached.
The Silver Passport ($64.99) is also available, valid through September 7, though it doesn't include waterpark access or fireworks nights.
Single-day tickets start from $45.
More hours this summer
La Ronde is also adding 120 hours of programming to the 2026 calendar. The park will stay open until 10 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays during the summer, and until 9 p.m. on Sundays. On nights when L'International des Feux Loto-Québec is on, hours extend to 11:30 p.m.
Daily operations begin June 12. An extra week gets added starting August 24, and Fright Fest picks up an additional weekend on October 30, 31, and November 1.
What else is happening in 2026
This season marks Goliath's 20th anniversary and the 40th edition of L'International des Feux Loto-Québec, giving the park a couple of milestone moments to build around. Other returning events include Saveurs Extrêmes, La Ronde vire Country, Soirées Adrénaline, and Fête des citrouilles.
For more information and tickets, visit sixflags.com.