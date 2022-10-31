A Missing Baby Was Found Dead In A River Near Laval After A Multi-Day Search
He had been missing since Friday.
The Sûreté de Québec found the body of a baby boy in the Rivière des Mille Îles near Laval at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 31.
Police confirmed the baby was missing after his mother's vehicle veered off the road and into the water on Friday at around 4:30 p.m.
The woman remains in critical condition at the hospital, Laval police told MTL Blog Monday. A second child in the vehicle, a 4-year-old girl, is safe and staying with her other parent.
The Sûreté de Québec, Laval police and firefighter crews joined forces to find the boy, finding his body after almost three days of searching.
Investigations are still ongoing, and at the time of writing, police say they cannot exclude the possibility that this was a voluntary act by the mother.
According to a Laval police spokesperson, the baby was not seated in a car seat at the time of the crash.
