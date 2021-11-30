An Enchanting Laval Christmas Village Opens This December — Yes, Laval Has Nice Things Too
Oh, the magic of the holiday season!
With snowflakes falling from the sky and Christmas music blasting on every radio station, it's a good sign that the holiday season is here! Another good indicator is that Laval's Christmas village, the Marché de Noël de Laval, is on its way back, after a pandemic break, in a magical setting.
The event, which is being held at the Centre de la nature de Laval, will begin on the first Friday of December and will run for two weekends only, on the weekends of December 3 to 5 and December 10 to 12, 2021.
You'll be able to hit this holiday market on Fridays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This village of little houses, where you can walk around with a hot drink between your two mittens, will bring together more than sixty artisans to discover.
Decorative items, body care, gourmet pleasures, jewelry and more will be on sale by local businesses. You will be able to take advantage of this opportunity to stock up on gifts for your family and to contemplate the local know-how.
If you want to light up and decorate your living room for the holidays, a natural tree sale will be held. There's nothing like the fresh smell of pine to warm your heart and make you want to binge-watch a ton of Christmas movies.
Food booths will also be present so you can fill up on snacks while shopping. Please note that vaccination passports and face coverings are not required for this activity. They are mandatory, however, in the Heat Zone tent.
Marché de Noël de Laval
Cost: Free
Address: 901, ave. du Parc, Laval, QC
When: December 3-12, 2021 on Fridays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.