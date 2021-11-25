The STM Made More Fugly Christmas Sweaters & You Can Actually Buy Them This Year
Thanks for listening to our demands, STM!
It's a Christmas miracle! The STM, Montreal's transit authority, has finally released its much-wanted ugly Christmas sweater after huge demand for it last year.
According to a press release, "After a show-stopping debut last year, the STM sweater is back, now available for the first time in the STM online store."
Last year, the sweater took the town by storm after the STM presented it as a prize for a contest. With only a limited quantity available, folks looked on in envy at the contest winners and their snazzy new ugly Christmas sweaters.
Along with the sweater, the STM also remade the metro map with hilarious Franglais holiday names like Aca-Dinde (Acadie) and Côte-Ver-Tuque (Côte-Vertu). This holiday-themed map adorns the front of the sweater.
The STM describes the garment as a "long-sleeve, crew-neck fleece sweater" with "a map of the Montréal métro decked with fun and festive versions of each station name, making it the perfect attire for any holiday party, virtual or in person."
But don't wait until the holidays, because this sweater is sure to sell out fast! The STM has only released a limited quantity.
For each sweater purchased, the STM has promised to "donate $10 to the STM generosity campaign," which partners with Centraide of Greater Montreal, the Canadian Red Cross, Réchaud-Bus and HealthPartners-Quebec.
The sweater is available only at the official online STM store and is priced at $39.99 plus tax.