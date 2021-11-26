Montreal's Atwater Christmas Village Is Officially Open & It's Pure Holiday Magic (PHOTOS)
Maybe the most festive spot in the city.
The sixth edition of Montreal's Atwater Christmas Village is serving up seasonal cheer in the heart of the Sud-Ouest. Without a doubt one of the most festive spots in the city, the village consists of dozens of small huts in a European holiday market-style arrangement.
Visitors can browse the creations of local artisans, grab some mulled wine, churros, crêpes or waffles and even catch some free performances.
This year, the Atwater Christmas Village will host concerts, choruses, DJs and circus acts. Santa will be back in his yurt to greet families.
As in previous years, "soirées gourmandes" will take place every Friday: "La Montréal Raclette Party" on November 26, "Noël en Alsace" on December 3, "Noël au soleil" on December 10 and "Noël à la cabane" on December 17.
New this year is the "ciné-traîneau," a small outdoor theatre with sleighs for seating where the village will put on marionette shows and film screenings.
Though perhaps the most highly-anticipated outdoor holiday event, the Atwater Christmas Village is just one of three holiday markets in the city this year.
Jean-Talon Market will host a market covering an area twice the size of its inaugural edition in 2020. It opens on November 27.
The Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal is also making its grand return to the Quartier des Spectacles after a yearslong absence. Open since November 20, it features an Alsatian village and, of course, a huge Christmas tree at its centre.
Get the details on the Atwater Christmas Village below.
Montreal's Atwater Christmas Village
Price: Free entry
Where: Place du Marché Atwater (entrance on rue Saint-Ambroise)
When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from November 25 to December 19, 2021
- Fridays: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturdays: 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sundays: 11:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: To buy some local crafts, eat some treats, catch a performance and just enjoy one of the most festive spots in the city.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.