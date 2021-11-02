2 Montreal Christmas Markets Released The Details About This Season & It's Snow Joke

Montreal's Atwater & Jean-Talon Christmas Markets Unveiled Their 2021 Programs
Yule be sorry if you don't go!
It's that time of year again folks — when Mariah Carey starts blasting on every radio station and the Christmas planning commences. As you start planning your holiday to-do list, visiting one of the Montreal Christmas markets is sure to be on the top of it.
And lucky for us, two of them just released more details about what to expect this season.
The traditional Atwater Christmas Village is making its way back to the city starting November 25 with about 30 different stands to explore and a sugar shack to get some sweet treats at, plus free activities like circus acts and movie nights.
Access to this winter wonderland can be found on rue St-Ambroise, just outside the Atwater Market.
Opening two days later on November 27, Jean-Talon's Christmas Market is focusing on gourmet food this year — so make sure to show up hungry.
Plus, it'll be twice as big as last year, meaning more snacks to eat, more mulled wine to drink, and more local artisans gifts to buy.
Starting November 20, Montrealers can pick themselves up a Christmas tree at either of these two markets, as well as at the Maisonneuve Market.
Montreal's Atwater And Jean-Talon Christmas Markets
Where: Atwater Market and Jean-Talon Market
When: Montreal Christmas Village at Atwater Market:
– November 25: 4-7 p.m.
– November 26 to December 19: Fridays from 5-10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Jean-Talon Christmas Market: November 27 to December 23, 2021
– November 27 to December 19: Fridays from 12-6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
– December 19 to 23: open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: To get your daily dose of holiday cheer this year.
